Trump on Nicki Minaj: US President Donald Trump and his newfound rapper ally, Nicki Minaj, have made headlines yet again. Hosting the Black History Month Reception at the White House, he praised Nicki Minaj, who visited Trump earlier this month and secured a Gold Card, making her an official citizen.

“I love Nicki Minaj,” said Trump, during his address to the media, as he praised her beauty and extravagant nails. Gushing about her in his speech, he raved about Minaj.

This came after the rapper declared herself as Trump’s ‘No. 1 fan’ and shared a jarring photo op with the US President. Fans and netizens could not get over the visual of the duo holding hands, with Nicki’s nails prominently wrapped around Trump’s hand.

‘Nicki, you’re so beautiful’: What did Trump really say?

As Trump went on to praise the rapper, he said, “How about Nicki Minaj? Do we love Nicki Minaj? I love Nicki Minaj…Skin so beautiful, she’s so beautiful.” He then described another conversation he had with her. “I said, ‘Nicki, you’re so beautiful.’ Her nails are like that long, I said, ‘Nicki, are they real?’ She didn’t want to get into that. But she was so beautiful and so great, and she gets it, more importantly.”

Trump’s speech at the Black History Month Reception came days after he posted racist AI-generated slurs on his official social media account against former US president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama.

Nicki Minaj – Trump’s No. 1 fan

Mere days ago, on February 17, Nicki Minaj posted an AI image of her and Trump posing side by side in a convertible. Wearing pink tracksuits, the rapper was behind the wheel, while Trump counted cash.

ALSO READ A new look for the presidency: Air Force One to get first major redesign after 60 years

The rapper also attended a Trump-backed event, the World Liberty Forum, on February 18. She was the keynote speaker for the ‘Owning the Culture: The Business of Music in a Creator-Led Economy’ panel. The duo’s first public appearance was particularly remembered by the fans when Nicki Minaj categorically declared herself as the ‘president’s No. 1 fan’. She said that the hate around him motivated her to support him more.

She expressed how the backlash was bullying him with ‘smear campaigns’ and claimed that ‘God is protecting him’. Minaj’s support for Trump has not been subtle in any way and has thus garnered huge support from MAGA fans, to the point where they have been called an ‘iconic’ pair.