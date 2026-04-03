The Devil Wears Prada 2 budget: The Devil Wears Prada, released twenty years ago in 2006, is on its way to make a comeback with a sequel. With the original cast, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci reuniting for The Devil Wears Prada 2, fans can’t get enough of their recent appearances.

Wearing the iconic ‘cerulean’ from Anne Hathaway‘s character, Andrea Sachs, in the first film, Streep appeared on Stephen Colbert’s ‘The Late Show’. Talking about how she was initially unaware of the cultural phenomenon the film would become, it was once perceived as a ‘chick flick’, whose “designation has not worn well,” she told Colbert.

But today, it is much more and telling Colbert, Streep said, “This one, honey, they spent the money.”

The Devil Wears Prada vs The Devil Wears Prada 2

According to Screen Rant, The Devil Wears Prada (2006) was made on a budget of $35 million. With an average theatrical run of 6.6 weeks, the worldwide box office collection of $326 million, nearly 9 times that of the budget, according to a ‘Numbers’ report. Speaking to Colbert, Streep recalled, “We had to scrabble for our budget.”

However, Screen Rant also predicts The Devil Wears Prada 2 to be a major box office contender of 2026. With heavyweights like Dune Part 3, The Odyssey, Avengers: Doomsday, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day scheduled for release later this year.

The trailer, launched on.., became the most-viewed trailer in 24 hours in 2025 with 181.5 million, as per Forbes, while other reports predict Prada 2 to surpass its predecessor. Although there is no official confirmation on the figures for the budget, Streep hinted at a much higher figure. In fact, she credited films like Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie‘s ‘Barbie’ (2023) and ‘Mamma Mia!’ for a boost in the budget, viewership, and potential box office collection.

Joined by stars Sydney Sweeney and Simone Ashley on the sets, The Devil Wears Prada 2 explores the digitisation threat to Runway. With the plot centred around the comeback, nostalgia, and challenges of it all, Anne Hathaway was reportedly paid a hefty paycheck for her role.