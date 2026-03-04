Squid Game: VIP Challenge Cast – After 3 stressful, dramatic, and successfully chaotic seasons, Squid Game is officially set to return with an even more intense ‘Challenge’ series. As Hollywood celebrities and other VIPs put everything at stake, Netflix has revealed the official cast of Squid Game: VIP Challenge.

Shaking up the Squid Game franchise, reality TV judges, singers, and actors are entering the arena. From ‘housewives’ to NBA champ, the season will be a power-packed competition of celebrities and stardom.

This comes after the viral Korean game show confirmed its spot in the US. Squid Game America was confirmed in 2025; however, Cate Blanchett’s mystery character from the Squid Game Season 3 climax would not star in the America segment. Production is planned in Los Angeles, and it will reportedly be written by Dennis Kelly.

Squid Game: VIP Challenge Full Cast

The star-studded VIP lineup features a mix of reality TV favourites, athletes, and digital creators. Among those joining the excitement are Ryan Serhant, the real estate mogul known for Owning Manhattan, and Tristan Thompson, the NBA champion who brings serious competitive energy.

Pop culture fans will also spot Mel B of the Spice Girls, alongside viral content creator Kristy Sarah. Reality TV regular Kim Zolciak from The Real Housewives of Atlanta joins the mix, as do Bachelor Nation favourite Hannah Godwin and Dylan Efron, who recently appeared on The Traitors and Dancing with the Stars.

Rounding out the lineup is Viper, the memorable Season 2 contestant who earned a comeback through the fan-driven Second Chance vote.

In a candid chat with Tudum, the New York–based DJ and SoulCycle coach hinted that viewers should brace for fireworks. He revealed that returning to the game has sharpened his strategy and mindset, promising he intends to stir up “total chaos.”

Reflecting on lessons from his previous run, Viper said he now plans to weigh every move far more carefully. This time, he added, each decision will be examined under a microscope, a warning sign that his comeback could dramatically shake up the competition.