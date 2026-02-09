Veteran actor Prakash Raj has officially addressed the recent speculation surrounding his involvement in the upcoming film Spirit. Over the last few days, several reports had suggested that the National Award winner had walked out of the project, which is being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Prabhas in the lead role. However, the actor has now dismissed these claims, describing them as entirely untrue and asking those spreading the rumors to stop.

Rumours began circulating on February 8, 2026, claiming a major falling out on the Hyderabad set. Some reports suggested that Prakash Raj and Sandeep Reddy Vanga had a heated argument over the script and how a particular scene was being filmed, which supposedly led to the actor leaving immediately. There were even claims from some outlets that the production team wasn’t happy with his behaviour and had decided to drop him from the cast altogether.

What Prakash Raj said

Prakash Raj took to his social media on February 9, 2026, to set the record straight. In a post on X, he clarified that he has not even started filming his portions for the movie yet, which makes the stories of him leaving the set after a fight impossible. He referred to the reports as “fake news” and criticized the “WhatsApp factories” that create such stories without verification. He ended his message with a sharp remark, telling those behind the rumors to “grow up and have a life.”

See the post here:

To all the toxic #Fakenews peddlers…. On #Spirit the movie . We have not even started shooting for my scenes .. and you whatsup factories speculate stories . Grow up and have a life 😂😂😂😂. #justasking — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) February 9, 2026

In additional comments to the media, the actor reiterated that he is still very much a part of the film. He expressed surprise at the level of detail in the rumours, especially since his work on the project has not yet begun. Spirit is currently being filmed in Hyderabad and is one of the most anticipated movies in Indian cinema. It features Prabhas as a police officer, with Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi, and Kanchana also in major roles.

A history of exits

This is not the first time Spirit has faced rumors about its cast. Earlier in the production, there were reports that Deepika Padukone had exited the film due to scheduling and work-hour disagreements with the director. She was eventually replaced by Triptii Dimri. Because of these past changes, the news about Prakash Raj was quickly picked up and believed by many fans, adding to the ongoing conversation about the film’s development.

The movie is being produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures and is set to come out on 5 March 2027. Despite the recent gossip, it looks like production is moving ahead as planned. The first look at the film, which was shared at the beginning of the year, showed Prabhas in a very rugged and intense role, which has only added to the excitement for the project. Now that Prakash Raj has confirmed he is still involved, the main cast remains the same as they continue filming.