A day after limping to the finish line on its opening, Manoj Bajpayee’s political drama Governor: The Silent Saviour appears to be finding slightly better footing at the ticket counters.

The film, directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar and set against the backdrop of India’s 1991 economic crisis, hit screens on June 12 2026, right in the middle of a packed release week that also saw Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Diljit Dosanjh’s Main Vaapas Aaunga and Mimoh’s Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past hit theatres.

Going by the latest numbers, Governor hasn’t broken out, but it hasn’t faded either.

How day 1 went

Sacnilk’s data pegged the film’s opening-day net collection at Rs 90 lakh, earned across 1,427 shows with occupancy hovering around 15 percent. Gross collections for the day touched Rs 1.08 crore in India.

For a star of Bajpayee’s standing, this was widely flagged as a soft start — though, oddly enough, industry experts also pointed out that it still counts as the biggest theatrical opener of his career so far, which says something about how content-driven films tend to open these days.

Ahead of release, the makers had tried to drum up footfalls with a retro pricing gimmick, selling the first batch of tickets at Rs 50 apiece, and that did seem to nudge advance bookings in multiplexes. Even so, Governor ended up trailing some of its rivals on day one, with reports noting that the horror entry Haunted 3D actually came out ahead of the pack that Friday.

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Saturday brings a small uptick

Early estimates for day 2 put the film’s Saturday earnings somewhere between Rs 1.2 crore and Rs 1.5 crore, with occupancy inching up to around 17 percent from Friday’s 15 percent. That takes the two-day running total to roughly Rs 2.3 crore to Rs 2.6 crore. It’s not a huge jump, but after such a quiet debut, even a modest rise on Saturday counts as a small win for the team behind the film.

The bigger question, according to trade reports, is what happens on Sunday. Films like this one, which lean on word-of-mouth rather than star-driven mass appeal, tend to live or die by their second and third days. For the opening weekend to cross the Rs 4 crore mark — a target some reports have floated — Sunday would need to show a noticeably sharper jump, which won’t be easy given how stacked this week’s box office is with both Hindi and Hollywood releases.

Backed by Sunshine Pictures and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Governor has been getting a fair amount of praise for Bajpayee’s turn as A. Ramanan, a bureaucrat who suddenly finds himself running the RBI during the country’s economic meltdown — a role said to be loosely inspired by former RBI Governor S. Venkitaramanan.

Early reviews have called out the performances and overall mood as the film’s strong points, with a few critics flagging pacing as a minor letdown. Whether that goodwill translates into bigger Sunday numbers remains to be seen.