Kanye West has never made anything easy, and his twelfth studio album Bully is no exception. Released via YZY and Gamma, it marks his first proper solo studio effort since Donda in 2021, following the collaborative Vultures series with Ty Dolla Sign. The anticipation has been enormous. The rollout, predictably, has been chaos.

According to Billboard, West had confirmed March 27, 2026 as the release date, with billboards promoting the album debuting across the United States on March 10 to cement it. But as of today, an official streaming release is still pending – and the reasons why tell a very Kanye story.

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The AI controversy that derailed the drop

The trouble started before the album officially arrived. As per Pitchfork, a vinyl rip of Bully leaked online on March 24, 2026 – and listeners quickly noticed heavy use of AI-generated vocals across the album.

Fan reaction was brutal. “I can confidently say after listening to the full album leak, this is Kanye’s worst project in his discography,” one user wrote on X. “The abhorrent use of AI on majority of the songs… is genuinely atrocious.”

The backlash stung harder given prior assurances from West’s own team. His manager Peter Jideonwo had written on X in January: “There is no AI on Bully.” Those assurances now rang hollow.

West himself had previously defended AI in music during a February 2025 interview with Justin Laboy, saying “It’s like the next version of sampling. Like when sampling happened, they hated it” – a position fans were unwilling to let slide when they could actually hear it.

According to Billboard, West responded to the backlash by posting a revised tracklist on X with a terse declaration – “BULLY ON THE WAY NO AI” – signalling the streaming version would be re-recorded with his own vocals.

Ye also revealed that he had manually chopped samples for the album and described the record as a more positive, nostalgic project, comparing it to the work of Lauryn Hill and Gnarls Barkley.

Here is the official tracklist released by the artist:

Sisters and Brothers

Whatever Works

Father (feat. Travis Scott)

All the Love

I Can’t Wait

Bully

Mama’s Favorite

Punch Drunk

This a Must

Outside

Preacher Man

White Lines

Circles

This One Here

King

Beauty and the Beast

Damn

Last Breath

As anticipation for the release built, so did fan response to the artist’s newest venture. ‘Kanye West Bully’ became a breakout trend on Google Trends as searches surged 600% with the website clocking over 20,000 queries into the album’s release.

Kanye West Bully trended for hours as it saw over 20,000 hits. (Screenshot from Google Trends)

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Album’s Youtube premiere raises questions about release on streaming platforms

Rather than a traditional midnight drop, West took a different route entirely. The artist premiered Bully in a surprise late-night YouTube livestream shortly after midnight on March 26 – hours before its scheduled release date – giving fans an early listen after months of speculation and delays.

The stream featured collaborations with Travis Scott and Nine Vicious, with tracks like Preacher Man and Beauty and the Beast already familiar to fans from earlier previews.

But the moment that sent the internet into a frenzy came at the end. As per Hit Channel, West closed the YouTube session with a performance of Runaway – his 2010 masterpiece – a choice widely read as a deliberate nod to his creative peak and perhaps a signal of where Bully positions itself in his catalogue.

As for streaming, the picture remains unsettled. According to IBTimes, major platforms including Spotify and Apple Music had listed the project for March 27, though West’s history of last-minute changes had left many fans sceptical. In India and other countries it is currently still not available for streaming on any major music platform. The Spotify page for Bully leads to “Couldn’t find that album,” confirming the release has been pulled back pending that rework.

Whether the no-AI final cut lands on streaming today or slips further into Kanye’s well-documented tradition of delays, the album – and all the chaos surrounding it – has already done exactly what a Kanye West project is supposed to do. It has the world talking.