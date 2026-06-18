Spider-Man: Brand New Day, set for release on July 31, 2026, is one of the most anticipated superhero films in recent memory. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the fourth MCU Spider-Man instalment stars Tom Holland and Zendaya alongside a sprawling ensemble that includes Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink, and Jacob Batalon.

As the film’s trailer dropped and buzz reached fever pitch, audiences turned their curiosity to one very specific question: who earned what?

The answer has triggered a significant surge in online interest. Google Trends registered over 20,000 searches around the film, with a 200% spike in search volume — a figure that reveals just how closely audiences are tracking one of Marvel’s biggest franchises. The question of how much its stars take home has never gone out of fashion, and Brand New Day is proving no exception.

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Tom Holland leads the pack

According to a report by Flick on Click, Tom Holland is the undisputed top earner in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, taking home an estimated salary of between $15 million and $20 million.

The figure is a far cry from his MCU debut — Holland earned a reported base salary of $500,000 for Spider-Man: Homecoming, which climbed to $1.5 million thanks to box-office bonuses, as per The Direct.

His compensation for Brand New Day reflects both his decade-long anchoring of the franchise and his considerable negotiating leverage heading into Phase 6. As per the Flick on Click report, Holland’s deal may also include backend bonuses tied to the film’s box-office performance, which could push his total earnings even higher.

Zendaya and the supporting ensemble

As per the same report, Zendaya reportedly earned between $5 million and $8 million for her return as MJ — significantly lower than Holland’s pay, though it still places her among the cast’s highest earners. Her screen time in Brand New Day is reported to be more limited than in previous instalments, partly owing to her commitments to other major projects.

The wider ensemble commands equally impressive numbers. Mark Ruffalo reportedly earned between $8 million and $12 million, while Jon Bernthal allegedly secured between $4 million and $6 million, per the same report.

Jacob Batalon earned an estimated $1 million to $2 million, and Sadie Sink reportedly took home between $2 million and $4 million. Michael Mando and Marvin Jones III each allegedly earned around $2 million to $3 million, while Liza Colón-Zayas and Tramell Tillman reportedly fall in the $500,000 to $1 million range, according to Flick on Click.

What the numbers say about the franchise

The salary structure of Brand New Day tells a broader story about where the MCU Spider-Man franchise stands heading into its fourth instalment. As per IBTimes UK, the film’s estimated budget sits between $200 million and $220 million — on par with No Way Home.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film follows Peter Parker as he anonymously protects New York City while a dangerous evolution of his superpowers threatens to spiral beyond his control, according to Marvel Studios.

Holland has described the film as a “rebirth… something completely new” that feels like “the first movie in the next chapter” rather than a fourth installment, as per statements made at CinemaCon. Given the scale of interest, the franchise’s grip on global audiences appears as tight as ever.