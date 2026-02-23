Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently met with Google CEO Sundar Pichai in an encounter that has quickly gained attention online for its light hearted nature. On Monday, (February 23, 2026) Khan posted several photos from a meeting with Sundar Pichai that was organized by YouTube India. The pictures show the two having a relaxed conversation, with the Google CEO laughing at her jokes. It was a more casual look at Pichai, who is usually seen in much more formal settings.

The meeting happened during a week when Pichai was already in India for the India AI Impact Summit 2026. While most of his trip has focused on serious meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about artificial intelligence, this talk with Farah Khan was a more relaxed way to bring together the tech industry and the film world.

Making “Google Giggle”

Farah Khan is known for her humor, and it appears she brought that energy to her meeting with the Google CEO. She shared the moments on her Instagram account with a playful caption that used a pun on the company’s name. She wrote:

“When u make Google Giggle.. @sundarpichai thank you to @youtubeindia for being such great hosts..”

See the post here:

The photos featured Farah in a pink striped shirt and denims, while Pichai wore a navy suit. In one of the most shared images, Pichai is seen with a hand on Farah’s shoulder, mid-laugh. IANS noted that the meeting seemed like a fun interaction between the Billionaire CEO and the film making powerhouse.

A busy week of high-profile meetings

This interaction followed several other significant stops for Pichai during his trip to India. Earlier in the week, he delivered a keynote address at the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. During that event, he spoke about his personal history with India and the country’s technological growth.

According to Hindustan Times, Pichai reflected on his early years, saying:

“Addressing the India AI Action Summit today was a profound personal honor. AI can improve billions of lives and solve some of the hardest problems in science. The best outcomes of AI are not guaranteed. We must pursue AI boldly, approach it responsibly, and work together through this moment.”

He also spent time at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22 for the T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa. This mix of high-level policy work, sports, and now a meeting with one of Bollywood’s most famous directors has made his 2026 visit particularly well-documented. For Farah Khan, who has recently found success as a YouTuber with her own lifestyle vlogs, the meeting served as a significant moment in her digital career.