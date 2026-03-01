Olivia Dean ruled the 2026 BRIT Awards!

UK’s biggest music night returned with a big ban on Saturday, February 28. Organised by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), the lavish ceremony was held at Manchester’s recently opened Co-op Live Arena, with Jack Whitehall making a resounding comeback as the six-time host of the lovely affair.

Beloved Grammy-winning pop act Olivia Dean reigned supreme at the show, taking home multiple win, including the shared Song of the Year title with Sam Fender, Artist of the Year and Album of the Year honours.

On the same stage as her, BLACKPINK’s Rose made history at this year’s soiree as she became the first K-pop artist ever to win a BRIT Award. The Australia-born and South Korea-based crooner shared the International Song of the Year honour with Bruno Mars for their sensational smash hit “APT.”

Harry Styles also dropped in for a delightful surprise, presenting the first live performance of his latest single “Aperture” from the upcoming album “Kiss All The Time Disco, Occasionally.”

Check out the full winners list of this year’s BRIT Awards.

2026 BRIT Awards winners list

Song of the Year: “Rein Me In” by Sam Fender ft Olivia Dean

International Song of the Year: “APT” by BLACKPINK’s Rose and Bruno Mars

Artist of the year: Olivia Dean

Album of the Year: “The Art of Loving” by Olivia Dean

Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Lola Young

Group of the Year: Wolf Alice

International Group of the Year: Geese

Producer of the Year: PinkPantheress

Songwriter of the Year: Noel Gallagher

Best International Artist: Rosalia

Best Pop Act: Olivia Dean

Best Alt / Rock Act: Sam Fender

Best Best Dance Act: Fred Again, PlaqueBoyMax and Skepta

Best R&B Act: SAULT

Best Hip-Hop / Rap / Grime Act: Dave

Critics’ Choice: Jacob Alon

Outstanding Contribution to Music: Mark Ronson

Lifetime Achievement: Ozzy Osbourne

This is a live ceremony. Story will be updated with new announcements.