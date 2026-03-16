Stray Kids stole the show at this year’s Japan Gold Disc Awards! But the 4th-generation K-pop boy group wasn’t the only South Korean music act to win big at the Japanese music award show held this month.

The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) has officially rolled out the list of winners who shone bright at the 40th edition of the Japan Gold Disc Awards. Much like its annual South Korean counterpart – the Golden Disc Awards – the prestigious Japanese event places the greatest weight on album sales as part of its winners’ criteria.

Here are all the K-pop artists who took home much-deserved trophies at the Japan Gold Disc Awards 2026.

(Note: Although &TEAM is a Japanese boy band and KATSEYE is viewed as a global girl group, both of them still get roped into the K-pop universe due to their association with the multi-label South Korean entertainment conglomerate HYBE Corporation.)

K-pop winners at Japan Gold Disc Awards 2026

New Artist of the Year (Asia): TWS

Best 3 New Artists (Asia): TWS, ILLIT and PLAVE

New Artist of the Year (Western): KATSEYE

Best Asian Artist: Stray Kids

Album of the Year (Asia): Stray Kids for their Japanese mini-album “Hollow”

Best 3 Albums (Asia)

Stray Kids for “Hollow”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER for their Japanese album “Starkissed”

SEVENTEEN for their Korean album “HAPPY BURSTDAY”

Music Video of the Year (Asia): Stray Kids for “Stray Kids Fan Connecting 2024 ‘SKZ TOY WORLD”

Song of the Year by Download (Western): “like JENNIE” by BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Song of the Year by Download (Asia): HUNTR/X’s “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters

Song of the Year by Streaming (Asia): HUNTR/X’s “Golden”

Best 5 Albums (Japanese): &TEAM for “Back to Life”

Best 5 Singles (Japan): &TEAM for “Go In Blind”

Other winners at 2026 Japan Gold Disc Awards

New Artist of the Year (Japanese): HANA

Best 5 New Artists (Japanese)

CANDY TUNE

CUTIE STREET

HANA

MATSURI

Rosy Chronicle

Artist of the Year Japanese: Snow Man

Artist of the Year Western: The Beatles

Album of the Year Japanese: Snow Man – “THE BEST 2020-2025”

Album of the Year Western: “Mayhem” by Lady Gaga

Best Enka / Kayokyoku Artist: Seiko Matsuda

Best 3 New Artists (Western): Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, KATSEYE

Best Enka / Kayokyoku New Artist: Nakamura Yuito

Best 5 Albums (Japanese)

&TEAM – “Back to Life”

Snow Man – “Onkochishin”

Snow Man – “THE BEST 2020-2025”

timelesz – “FAM”

Mrs. GREEN APPLE – “10”

Best 3 Albums (Western)

The Beatles – “Anthology 4”

Taylor Swift – “The Life of a Showgirl”

Lady Gaga – “MAYHEM”

Classic Album of the Year: Hakase Taro – “The Symphonic Sessions II”

Instrumental Album of the Year: Hakase Taro – “THE BEST OF 35 YEARS”

Jazz Album of the Year: Uehara Hiromi Hiromi’s Sonicwonder – “OUT THERE”

Soundtrack Album of the Year: Super Mario RPG Original Soundtrack

Animation Album of the Year: Hasu no Sora Jogakuin School Idol Club – “Oide yo! Ishikawa Daikanko”

Traditional Album of the Year: Nippon Colombia Ginei Ongakkai – “2025 Nendo (Dai 61 Kai) Nippon Colombia Zenkoku Ginei Konkuru Kadai Gin Baikaoren”

Planning Album of the Year: Various Artists – “Dear Jubilee -RADWIMPS TRIBUTE-“

Single of the Year: “The Winter Magic” by INI

Best 5 Singles

“Go In Blind” by &TEAM

“The Winter Magic” by INI

“Serious” by Snow Man

“Same Numbers” by Nogizaka46

“Biryani” by Nogizaka46

Music Video of the Year Japanese: Snow Man for “Snow Man Dome Tour 2024 RAYS”

Music Video of the Year Western: PINK FLOYD for “Pink Floyd at Pompeii”

Best 3 Music Videos

“Young Old” by SixTONES

“Snow Man Dome Tour 2024 RAYS” by Snow Man

“Zenjin Mitos to Weltraum ~Meimei Hen~” by Mrs GREEN APPLE

Song of the Year by Download Japanese: “Plazma” by Yonezu Kenshi

Best 3 Songs by Download

“IRIS OUT” by Yonezu Kenshi

“Plazma” by Yonezu Kenshi

“BOW AND ARROW” by Yonezu Kenshi

Song of the Year by Streaming Japanese: “IRIS OUT” by Yonezu Kenshi

Song of the Year by Streaming Western: “Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga

Best 5 Songs by Streaming