There was a time when movie posters were hand-painted by artists who passed the craft down through generations. Today, a poster drops at a fixed launch hour, racks up a million likes, and vanishes with the scroll of a thumb.

In a country that produces over 1,500 films a year across languages, the OTT shift has rewritten the rules. The eight-week theatrical window, the pressure to go “viral,” and the endless cycle of promotional content have created a new kind of FOMO, not just for audiences, but for the industry itself.

A large share of Bollywood still leans old school, but the evolution is visible, not just in the films, but in where the money goes. Marketing has had to become second-screen adaptive, shaped increasingly by real-time digital feedback.

Financial Express Online spoke to executives at Junglee Pictures, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Pritish Nandy Communications to understand how the playbook has changed, and who really shapes the curve: makers, promoters, or audiences.

How OTT changed the power equation

Bollywood’s release pipeline was once a linear journey, from premiere to box office, scripted over months, sometimes years, by legacy directors, writers, actors, and producers. The destination was always the silver screen.

That screen has now shrunk to a 180 mm smartphone display. With endless content at their fingertips, audiences have options — and OTT gave them permission to exercise them. Some filmmakers adapted well; others now rely on streaming deals just to break even.

Rangita Pritish Nandy, President and Creative Director of Pritish Nandy Communications — the studio behind Four More Shots Please!, The Royals, and Modern Love Mumbai — said OTTs have democratised content in fundamental ways. “There is no one-size-fits-all, or one formula that wins the box office anymore,” she told Financial Express Online. “We find pockets of audiences that would never have consumed a formulaic theatre offering. And when we get lucky, we can even choose our own heroes — far from those that have traditionally fronted cinema.”

Harshal Mehta’s ‘Scam 1992’ became India’s highest-rated OTT series on IMDb (9.2)

The competition, though, now extends well beyond OTT. YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels dominate screen time, offering instant gratification in seconds.

“Today, a film competes with Instagram Reels, streaming releases, and other theatrical titles,” said Ishwinder Arora, VP and Head of Marketing at Junglee Pictures. “Traditional film marketing has become less effective in a fragmented attention economy. What truly disrupted it was a mix of fatigue and platform shifts.”

Audiences have also started treating the price of a movie ticket as an opportunity cost. Why step out when the same content will stream at home in weeks?

That inertia, however, has been broken by event cinema. Films like Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge kept audiences glued for four hours — and had them walking out happy. “Unless a film is a spectacle like Dhurandhar, Chhava, Kantara 2, or Lokah, or offers highly relatable content that creates FOMO, audiences are comfortable waiting for streaming,” Arora told Financial Express Online.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge broke all Bollywood records and became one of the biggest films in history.

Where the marketing money moved

At a time when even OTT has become the second screen, Bollywood promotions look nothing like they used to. The era of talk-show circuits — Koffee With Karan, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal — and full-page newspaper ads has given way to a leaner, more digital-first approach.

But who broke the old system?

Some of India’s most-formative entertainment talk shows – Rendezvous with Simi Garewal and Koffee With Karan.

“It was more of a gradual erosion,” said Nidhi Bubna Sadhwani, Head of Marketing for Red Chillies Entertainment. “Audiences simply became sharper and less patient with formulaic marketing. The old playbook, city tours, reality show appearances, music launches, started feeling like background noise because everything began to look and sound the same.”

Why Bollywood went digital-first

Social media handed audiences both control and agency. “They choose what to engage with and ignore the rest,” Sadhwani added, debunking what she called the “earlier era of overexposure.” For Red Chillies, the shift was about more than just reallocating budgets, it was a strategic rethink.

The numbers back it up. India now has approximately 660–700 million smartphone users, roughly 46–47% of the population, with nearly 85.5% of households owning at least one device, according to data cited by Junglee Pictures.

“Digital is no longer a support medium; it’s often where the campaign begins,” Sadhwani agreed.

With social media and digital platforms at centre stage, budgets have followed. Arora revealed that nearly 50% of Junglee Pictures’ marketing spend now goes toward digital promotions, fuelling the creator economy in the process.

Red Chillies, too, noted the growing complexity within digital itself. “It’s far more layered now: performance marketing, influencer ecosystems, short-form content, and fan communities. Each behaves differently and requires different investments,” Sadhwani said, adding that real-time feedback now gives marketers a far clearer picture of ROI.

Does digital-first marketing actually work for moviegoers?

Nandy believes it does, but with a caveat. “Marketing through social and digital is here to stay. And there are a million distinctive ways to do it, tailored to the content a producer, showrunner, or platform is marketing, so viewers don’t see the advertising effort. It feels natural, almost editorial.”

Still, she added, “data and analytics are cold facts that help us do our job better”, even as makers remain “hungry for bespoke audience response.”