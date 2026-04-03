The Good Friday long weekend couldn’t have come with a better gift. This week’s OTT drop is one of the stronger ones of 2026 so far – a sprawling, genre-hopping line-up that covers everything from Aamir Khan’s most emotionally ambitious film in years to a Korean action spectacle, a hilarious courtroom comeback, and a mother-son dramedy powered purely by algorithms.

Whether you’re in the mood to cry, laugh, or sit on the edge of your couch, the streaming platforms have conspired to ensure you won’t be turning off your television between now and Sunday night. Here’s everything dropping this Friday, and why each one deserves a spot on your watchlist.

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Sitaare Zameen Par

Where to Watch: SonyLIV

Nearly a year after its theatrical release, Aamir Khan’s sports comedy-drama Sitaare Zameen Par finally makes its streaming debut on SonyLIV, timed perfectly for the weekend. Directed by RS Prasanna, it is the official Hindi remake of the acclaimed Spanish film Campeones and follows Gulshan Arora, a short-tempered and egotistical assistant basketball coach who, after a legal mishap involving drunk driving, is sentenced to 90 days of community service coaching a basketball team made up of ten adults with neurodiverse conditions.

Though reviews were mixed – some critics found it too preachy, others gave it four stars for its heart – the consensus is that the performances from the ten neurodiverse athletes at the centre of the story are worth the watch alone. For audiences who missed it in cinemas or skipped the YouTube pay-per-view window, this is the moment.

Vadh 2

Where to Watch: Netflix

Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vadh stars powerhouse performers Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in lead roles. Set primarily within the confines of a small prison in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, Manju (Neena Gupta) is incarcerated for a double murder she insists she did not commit, and her days are spent navigating the brutal and politically charged ecosystem of the jail.

Shambhunath Mishra (Sanjay Mishra), a weary low-rank police guard nearing retirement, slowly forms an unexpected, platonic bond with Manju as the two find themselves sharing long conversations and mutual understanding in the oppressive environment. The film had its world premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa before its theatrical release in February 2026.

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2

Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix expands its courtroom comedy universe with Maamla Legal Hai Season 2, with Ravi Kishan returning as VD Tyagi, who now dreams of becoming a judge. The new season introduces Kusha Kapila and Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), adding fresh faces to the Patparganj court setting. VD Tyagi now holds a judge’s position while the lawyers return with new cases, handling unusual legal situations that bring both humour and tension, with the relationships between the lawyers becoming more complex.

Season 1 was a sleeper hit that quietly climbed to trending status – this is the kind of show that doesn’t announce itself loudly but ends up being the thing everyone’s quoting on Monday morning.

Maa Ka Sum

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

This eight-episode mathematical dramedy follows Agastya (Mihir Ahuja), a 19-year-old prodigy who approaches life through equations. Convinced emotions can be decoded mathematically, he launches Project Mom to find the perfect romantic match for his single mother, Vinita (Mona Singh).

Yet, as life often proves unpredictable, Agastya quickly learns that love doesn’t always follow algorithms. Directed by Nicholas Kharkongor, the show is a warm, witty riff on the eternal tension between logic and feeling, and Mona Singh – one of Indian television and OTT’s most consistently underrated performers – brings exactly the kind of grounded warmth the role needs. A perfect long-weekend binge for the entire family.

Bloodhounds Season 2

Where to Watch: Netflix

Three years after the original series, Bloodhounds Season 2 follows Gun-woo and Woo-jin as they confront a ruthless international underground boxing league run by Baek-jeong (Rain). The duo must navigate a darker, more intense world of illegal syndicates to dismantle this new criminal empire.

Set three years after the first season, this thrilling Korean drama returns with Gun Woo (Woo Do Hwan) and Woo Jin (Lee Sang Yi).

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun on the Run

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run is a comedy-drama film based on the popular television show. The comedy drama stars Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti), Rohitashv Gour (Tiwari), and Shubhangi Atre (Angoori). The film revolves around two neighbours and their wives who go on a road trip, where many funny events take place.

For viewers who grew up on the show – or who need something light, silly, and completely stress-free this weekend – this one delivers exactly what it promises. No existential dread, no cliffhangers. Just chaos on a highway.