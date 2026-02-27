After years of rumours, denials and carefully guarded appearances, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have finally made their love official and fans couldn’t be happier. The much-loved stars tied the knot on February 26 in a beautiful ceremony in Udaipur. The first glimpses from their wedding have sent social media into celebration mode.

The couple broke the news themselves, sharing intimate photos and heartfelt messages on their social media accounts. Rashmika’s post was full of emotion as she introduced Vijay to her followers as “My Husband”. “The man who taught me what true love feels like, The man who showed me what being in peace feels like. The man who told me every day that dreaming big was absolutely okay and constantly reminded me that I was capable of achieving much more than I could possibly imagine. The man who’s never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching, The man who showed me that travelling with friends is the best thing ever and trust me, I could write a book on this man! I’ve become the woman I have always dreamt of being because you made her who she is today. I’ve truly been blessed. Vijju, I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you — I’ve always told you that. But suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy- life itself – makes so much more sense now. It is because I have you witnessing it all and being the biggest part of it. I am so, so, so excited to become your wife, to be your wife, to be called your wife. It’s full party time now,” she posted on social media.

Vijay, true to his understated style, chose quiet warmth over grand words. His note read like a simple confession of everyday love. He spoke about missing her in ordinary moments, during meals, workouts and the small pauses of the day. “So, I made my best friend… my wife,” he wrote, signing off with the date: 26.02.2026.

The wedding itself looked elegant yet intimate. Rashmika and Vijay coordinated in traditional red and white outfits, complemented by classic gold jewellery. One standout moment shows Vijay arriving in style on a horse, while another captures a teary-eyed Rashmika on the stage. A short video of the couple holding hands added a tender, personal touch.

For years, the two kept their relationship away from the spotlight, letting their bond speak quietly rather than publicly. That’s what makes this reveal feel special. Within minutes of the announcement, fans and celebrities flooded the comments with love and wishes.