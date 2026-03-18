The Dhurandhar dominion needs no introduction. As the franchise builds on its Rs 1300 crore legacy with the Rs 200 crore sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, it has become an unlikely conversation starter among world leaders—not in the US, but in Finland.

Now, a viral video shared by Finnish President Alexander Stubb on X (formerly Twitter) shows the buzz around the sequeal. The video, which shows Stubb running alongside Mark Carney and their wives, Diana Carney and Suzanne-Innes Stubb, is captioned, “No ice-hockey rinks available, so a nice morning run in Hyde Park with Prime Minister [Mark Carney], Diana and Suzanne,” the Internet was quick to spot mentions of ‘Dhurandhar.

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To their surprise, the world leaders were in fact talking about Ranveer Singh’s movie during their morning jog. The candid conversation sparked sudden reactions from social media, while fans celebrated Dhurandhar’s global cultural phenomenon.

What did Carney-Stubbs say about Dhurandhar?

“How was your Insta thing in India?” Carney asked the Finland President. He recalled how it blew up after he revealed that he had watched the Aditya Dhar directorial. Stubbs told Carney, “It was huge after I said that I watched Dhurandhar, and then I realised it’s not a game at all.”

This candid 14-second exchange blew up the Internet as Stubbs pointed out Dhurandhar, yet again. This comes after he had told news agency ANI that he had watched the film before he visited India. The movie, Stubbs revealed, was suggested by his son. “Interestingly enough, before I came to India, my son suggested that I should watch Dhurandhar, and I did. And of course, I was one part of the narrative. I am happy to fight against terrorism and look forward to the sequel on 19th March.”

Dhurandhar’s global dominion

Dhurandhar no longer remained a Bollywood movie; it became a movement, as expressed by many filmmakers, including Ram Gopal Varma. While depicting several geopolitical struggles India experienced through the years, it quickly became politicised.

The 2025 Bollywood action-thriller was banned across all six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations—UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman—due to its perceived anti-Pakistan themes. The ban is estimated to have caused loss of $10 million (Rs 90 crore) in overseas revenue, despite the film being a massive success elsewhere.