Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review: Ram Gopal Varma is leading the standing ovation for Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, as the film rewrites Indian cinema history. The veteran filmmaker’s praise comes as the action epic shatters records, proving that Dhurandhar 2 is a box office force unlike anything the industry has seen before.

The numbers are nothing short of legendary: Dhurandhar has officially become the biggest Indian opener of all time, raking in a massive Rs 236 crore worldwide on Day 1. By eclipsing the opening day totals of global blockbusters like Jawan, Pathaan, Pushpa 2, and RRR, the film has effectively flipped the script on traditional box office expectations and set a new gold standard for Pan-India cinema.

Follow our LIVE UPDATES about Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s box office collection day 2 HERE.

Stating that ‘Dhurandhar 2 is a horror’, not just for filmmakers but the entire film industry, he gave a chilling wake-up call to ‘masala film’ directors and pointed out the changing audience preferences, especially after being introduced to the beast of Dhurandhar.

‘Dhurandhar 2 is a horror’

In a lengthy post by the Sathya maker, he explained how Dhurandhar 2, more than a spy thriller for the masses, is a horror for the film fraternity. He added, “It is a horror for all filmmakers who built their careers and their fortunes on dumbed-down, over-the-top cinema. The cinema that demanded the brain to be left at home.” In his signature assertive praise for Dhurandhar 2, he added, “The cinema that was rammed down our throats full of loudness and masala, which will be now soon on a ventilator struggling for breath.”

Coming as a raging warning for existing trends, he shared the Dhurandhar 2, not just because of the massive box office collection, but also for its sheer audacity, ‘will scare the living hell out of every filmmaker who still worships the godly hero.’

Indian cinema has long glorified the grey-area hero, who is neither conventionally bad nor an idealistic ‘hero’ figure. And, it has been expressed in the success of films like Animal, Kabir Singh, and more.

Ram Gopal Varma’s take on Dhurandhar fever. (Image: Screengrab/X)

‘Dhurandhar 2 has killed the heroes’

RGV further added in his post, “In Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer Singh killed all those heroes who never bleed, and never feel pain, and then over the dead bodies of those kind of outdated heroes, he gave birth to a true, real hero.” Praising the character of Ranveer Singh, who plays an Indian secret agent, Jaskirat Singh aka Hamza, he pointed out the ‘flawed, yet dangerous’ image that made him all the more human.

“His heroism comes from his actions instead of being thrust upon the heads with ear drum-shattering music,” RGV explained the modern-age hero who worked for Dhurandhar.

In comparison, “the godly heroes will suddenly look ridiculous, almost like clowns in a circus. And then their blind worshippers will feel naked, exposed and scared hearing of the collections,” Varma opined.

RGV on the Dhurandhar-scale action

Both Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 have been praised for their scale. Not just in terms of the plot, but also for the action and gory sequences. “Dhurandhar2 will terrify those who built their careers on action set pieces where physics is a joke, and gravity is non-existent,” wrote RGV, talking about several movies where action sequences are limited to men throwing in the air as they bounce off the ground like rubber balls.

He also talked about the unrealistic elements in such films where stuntmen and heroes survive blasts to the scale that would ‘vapourise cities’, and ” still deliver punch dialogues while dusting their shoulders,” RGV added. Such films and their makers would be, predicted Ram Gopal Varma, “hunted and killed by the new audience.”

“After the audience saw action that actually hurts, that actually bleeds, the flying goon brigade will suddenly feel cheap, fake, and embarrassingly ridiculous. The filmmakers who still swear by wires and cranes to fake uplift the heroes will now wake up shivering in cold sweat,” he added.

Taking a dig at mainstream directors who have relied heavily on the grandeur of their direction, Ram Gopal Varma further penned, “It will make the pan-India directors tremble in their chairs , the ones who still believe characters are created by hairdos, costumes, photo shopped six packs, and designer clothes instead of intrinsic psychological depth.”

‘Dhurandhar 2 is not a film, but a verdict’

Considered as one of the finer directors of Indian cinema, Ram Gopal Varma called out how mainstream films often ‘insult the intelligence of the audience’. They “replaced stories with bloated gaudy visuals, the ones that turned heroes into gods and audiences into sheep,” he felt.

Dhurandhar, a Rs 1300 crore franchise, is on its way to collect a Rs 400 crore opening weekend with its sequel, as per experts and trade analysts. Referring to the immense box office feat, the south filmmaker remarked, “The collections of #Dhurandhar2 are now in the process of burying all those earlier makers’ beliefs in a grave so deep that even their ghosts can’t come out.”

With literal cheers, screams, and claps echoing inside the theatre, Dhurandhar 2 is no longer just a sequel, but has minted Bollywood’s cultural economy. Referring to this widespread support, RGV wrote, ” the screams you are hearing now of #Dhurandhar2 box office collections is the collective sound which is announcing their deaths.”

“If the makers of those kinds of films, which are already under production, or about to start shooting, don’t go back to their drawing boards and exorcise themselves by watching Dhurandhar 2 multiple times, even God can’t save their spirits. “

But the problem is, even if they intend to do that, they might have tonnes of money, but where will they get the brain of Aditya Dhar?” ended Ram Gopal Varma on the second day of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.