Netflix on Friday removed the teaser and all promotional material for the upcoming film ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ following a directive issued by the central government. The move comes after a massive social media outcry and allegations that the film’s title is “casteist” and offensive to the Brahmin community.

The film, which hadn’t even hit the screens yet, found itself at the center of a legal and social storm within days of its announcement.

Core of the controversy

The trouble began earlier this week when Netflix unveiled its 2026 content slate. Among the announcements was Ghooskhor Pandat, a crime thriller starring Manoj Bajpayee as a corrupt police officer nicknamed ‘Pandat’.

The title, which literally translates to “Bribe-taking Brahmin”, quickly went viral for the wrong reasons. Critics on social media argued that the title creates a negative stereotype of a specific community, with many using the hashtag #BoycottNetflix.

Many social media users and community leaders labeled the title as “casteist” and derogatory toward the Brahmin community. Critics argued that the film intentionally targeted “Sanatan Dharma” by associating a religious identity with corruption for commercial gain.

An FIR was registered at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow. Additionally, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) stepped in, issuing a notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting following the registration of a formal complaint against the film.

Government pursues legal action against film makers

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) confirmed on Friday that the Centre had stepped in to ensure the content was taken down. National spokesperson for the party in power, Gaurav Bhatia commended the “swift and decisive action from his party’ stating that insults to Sanatan Dharma or any community for commercial gain would not be tolerated.

On the directions of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, an FIR was registered at the Hazratganj police station against the filmmakers for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

In a post in Hindi on X, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, “We wholeheartedly commend the Centre’s swift and decisive action! Offensive content, such as the derogatory film ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’, has not only been removed from the platform, but an FIR has also been registered in the case.”

This sends a clear message that insults to Sanatan Dharma will no longer be tolerated, he added.

“We are committed to taking the strictest possible action against those who demean any caste or community for commercial gains,” Bhatia said, adding, “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas is our guiding principle.”

The filmmakers’ defence

While the government has taken a hard line, the makers of the film have defended their creative intent.

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey issued a clarification, stating that the film is a “fictional cop drama” and the term ‘Pandat’ is used purely as a colloquial nickname for the protagonist, Ajay Dikshit.

“The story focuses on an individual’s actions and does not comment on any caste or religion,” Pandey said.

Lead actor Manoj Bajpayee also weighed in, explaining that his portrayal was about a “flawed individual’s journey towards self-realisation” and was not meant as a statement on any community. Despite their defense, the team agreed to pull the promotions to respect public sentiment.

What happens next?

Netflix has reportedly complied with the directive and removed the teaser from its official handles. While the film’s future remains uncertain, the makers have expressed hope that audiences will eventually see the project “in its entirety” to understand the full context.