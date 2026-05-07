Former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has been appointed as a mediator by the Supreme Court in the dispute between late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s mother Rani Kapur and his wife Priya Kapur over the family trust. Sunjay Kapur faced a sudden death in 2025, leaving his disputed inheritance of a rumoured Rs 30,000 crore in limbo.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan passed the order and advised the two parties against any statement in public in the sub judice matter.

‘It’s a family dispute’

The much-awaited judgement in the inheritance battle has since led to several appendices of legal disputes between Sunjay Kapur’s sister, Mandhira and his wife, Priya. Kapur‘s children with second wife and Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor are also at the forefront of the dispute.

In the latest hearing, reported Live Law, Justice Pardiwala remarked, “It’s a family dispute, let it be confined among the family only. It should not be a source of entertainment.” It came after Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Priya Kapur, said that Rani Kapur should not “wash dirty linen” on national TV.

The final order recorded, “This being a family affair, the endeavour on their part should be to get the disputes resolved at the earliest and put an end to the entire matter. We firmly believe that all parties should participate in the mediation proceedings with an open mind,” amid the long-drawn litigation in court for nearly a year now.

What has happened till now?

As per the latest hearings, Rani Kapur has alleged that the “RK Family Trust/Rani Kapur Family Trust” is fraudulent, null and void, reported Live Law. They claimed that the entire estate and family legacy are being gradually diverted into the trust.

She also approached the Delhi High Court claiming she is the sole beneficiary and legatee of the estate, which was established by her late husband and Sunjay’s father, Dr Surinder. In his will from 2013, Dr Surinder had made Rani the sole proprietor of the entire estate with shareholding rights in some Sona Group companies.