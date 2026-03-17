Dune Part 3: The science-fiction adventure film, Dune: Part Three, is officially a threequel, and fans cannot keep calm. As the first look of the Timothee Chalamet-Zendaya starrer released on Tuesday, March 17, the trailer anticipation soared to new heights. Set to release later this year in December 2026, it is likely to clash with the biggest Marvel movie of 2026, Avengers: Doomsday.

Taking over social media, the Dune movies are actually an adaptation of the 1969 novel, Dune Messiah. As the Dune 3 cast members shared their looks on X (formerly Twitter), the images went viral, gaining over 2 million views in a matter of hours.

Dune: Part Three – Trailer Release Date, First Look, Cast, and More!

Making a controversial comeback, Dune headliner Timothee Chalamet revealed in an official Instagram post that the Dune 3 trailer 2026 will be launched on Thursday, March 18.

The first look showed Isaach de Bankolé as Farok, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino, and Robert Pattinson as Scytale.

Popular sci-fi star, from Harry Potter to The Vampire Diaries, Robert Pattinson is the newest entrant on the Dune: Part Three cast, along with Isaach de Bankole.

Dune 3 Trailer: When and how to watch in India?

As per official reports, Dune: Part Three will release on December 18, later this year. However, fans can catch the Dune 3 trailer, releasing tomorrow, March 18 on TikTok. It will be live at 9 AM PT on the app.

However, with TikTok unavailable in India, fans on the other side of the world can watch on the official Warner Bros YouTube Channel at 9:30 PM IST.

Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet’s Dune franchise has earned a whopping $1.12 billion at the global box office so far. It also includes 8 Oscar wins and 15 nominations for the two parts combined. Both Dune: Part One and Dune: Part Two were also nominated in the Best Picture category.