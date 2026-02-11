Drishyam 3 full cast: Ajay Devgn‘s viral murder mystery franchise is set to take another turn later this year. On its way to release on its trademark October 2, Drishyam 3 has been subject to large scrutiny. From Akshaye Khanna’s dramatic exit to Jaideep Ahlawat’s reported addition. However, Jana Nayagan actor Prakash Raj recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and stunned his fans. In the post he revealed that he had begun shooting Drishyam 3, and did not intend to ‘replace anyone’.

Expressing excitement about this project, he wrote, “Started shooting for this engaging franchise Drishyam 3 in Hindi. With a wonderful team and a scintillating role to play. I’m sure you will love it. (and yes, I’m not replacing anyone..)”

The third instalment will be a much-awaited conclusion of Ajay Devgn’s ‘killer’ performance as Raj confirmed the rumours with his post. Setting the record straight, he ensured that he won’t be replacing Khanna’s cop character, hinting at an entirely new character – a major update for fans. So who’s a part of the final cast of Drishyam 3?

Drishyam 3 cast – Prakash Raj confirms role

While Ajay Devgn will headline Drishyam 3: The Past Never Stays Silent as Vijay Salgaonkar, Tabu continues to investigate the twisted tale as IG Meera Deshmukh. The Salgaonkar family will feature Shriya Saran as Nandini, Mrunal Jadhav as Anu, and Ishita Dutta as Anju. The father of the deceased will return as Rajat Kapoor’s character, Mahesh.

ALSO READ Avatar and Padmaavat sitarist to enter Bigg Boss 20? Meet Bhagirath Bhatt

As per the IMDb page, Drishyam 3 lists Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Shreyas Talpade, and Rajiv Gupta as the other cast members. While their characters remain unknown, fans are in for a treat as the Drishyam tale will finally come to an end.

Akshaye Khanna’s Drishyam departure

Akshaye Khanna‘s character, Rahman Dakait, went viral overnight. Featuring as the antagonist in the mega-blockbuster Dhurandhar, the internet gave him the ultimate status of a viral star. Stirring the pot for controversy, he soon backed out of his role in Drishyam 3.

Inviting sharp comments from producer Kumar Mangat Pathak, he expressed overt discontent over Khanna’s decision. He revealed that the actor had pushed to revise his contract several times and made the producers bear a huge cost on his behalf. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he even shared that Khanna had signed the agreement, and with his fee locked, Khanna insisted on wearing a wig at the last moment. However, central to his character’s persona, Khanna’s natural appearance fit the role perfectly, shared the Drishyam 3 producer.

Pathak went on to share some shocking remarks, which led to a public showdown after Khanna’s exit. Pathak claimed that there was a time when he was ‘nothing’, and that the success of Dhurandhar or Chhaava cannot be owed to a single star, given the multi-starrer international blockbuster.