The excitement around Mohanlal’s latest movie is growing every single day. The beloved South Indian superstar has returned to the big screen with Drishyam 3, and fans just can’t keep calm. This new Malayalam mystery thriller is having a fantastic run at the box office. According to the latest reports from Sacnilk, the film has crossed the major Rs 70 crore milestone in India. Now, it is quickly pacing toward the elite Rs 100 crore club.

Drishyam 3 dominates the Indian box office

Drishyam 3 has just finished its very first week in theatres, and the ticket sales show no signs of slowing down. Sacnilk reports that the movie collected a solid Rs 6.65 crore net in India on its seventh day. This is a great achievement for a weekday, especially since the movie had to sustain 4,721 shows across the nation on Wednesday.

Thanks to these strong mid-week numbers, the total net collection for Drishyam 3 in India has now reached Rs 75.30 crore. If we look at the total gross collection, which includes the ticket prices before taxes are taken out, the film has brought in a massive Rs 87.38 crore inside the country alone.

Drishyam 3 wins big internationally

The success of Drishyam 3 is not just limited to Indian cinema. Mohanlal has a massive fan base all over the globe, and international audiences are turning up in huge numbers to support the film. On Day 7, the movie managed to earn an impressive Rs 5 crore from overseas markets. This international push has given a huge boost to the total worldwide earnings.

Trade experts point out that the movie had a beautiful opening week. It started with a huge bang on its opening Thursday and kept a firm grip over the weekend. What is even more impressive is how well it held its ground during the weekdays. Because there are no big movie releases scheduled for the coming weekend, film analysts believe Drishyam 3 will have an open field to make even more money in its second week.

No big competitors in sight for next week

This final chapter is directed by the brilliant filmmaker Jeethu Joseph. Drishyam 3 serves as the grand conclusion to a story that started over ten years ago. Cinema lovers have followed the life of Georgekutty and his family since 2013. Everyone wanted to see how Georgekutty would protect his family one last time, and that curiosity is driving the massive rush at the box office.

Alongside Mohanlal, the movie brings back a talented star cast including Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, and Siddique in key roles. The original Drishyam was such a masterpiece that it was remade in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and even Chinese.

With Sacnilk confirming a steady net collection of Rs 75.30 crore in India in just 7 days, Drishyam 3 proves that good storytelling always wins. Now, the entire film industry is watching to see how many days it will take for this thriller to officially hit the Rs 100 crore mark.