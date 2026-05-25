Mohanlal’s much-awaited crime thriller Drishyam 3 has delivered another strong performance at the box office on its first Sunday, consolidating its position as one of the biggest Malayalam releases in recent memory.

Released on May 21, 2026 — coinciding with Mohanlal’s birthday — the Jeethu Joseph directorial has drawn packed houses across India and key overseas markets since its opening, riding on the enormous goodwill of the franchise and the iconic character of Georgekutty.

Solid Sunday push takes India net past Rs 54 crore

On Day 4 (Sunday, May 24), Drishyam 3 collected an estimated India net of Rs 13.95 crore across 5,270 shows, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The Sunday figures marked a 1.8 per cent uptick over Day 3, when the film had earned Rs 13.70 crore net — a sign of healthy audience retention heading into the second week.

With this addition, the film’s cumulative India net collection now stands at Rs 54.55 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 63.34 crore, as per Sacnilk data. State-wise, Kerala continued to lead the charge, contributing the largest share of domestic collections across all four days.

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The film’s opening day had set a strong tone. As reported by Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 grossed approximately Rs 18.50 crore in India on Day 1, with Kerala alone contributing around Rs 11 crore gross.

It also set a new record in the Telugu states — the biggest opening day for a Malayalam film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, per Pinkvilla. The film then witnessed a natural Friday dip before recovering on Saturday, a pattern consistent with big-ticket releases.

Worldwide tally crosses Rs 141 crore as overseas markets fuel numbers

On the global stage, Drishyam 3 has performed even more impressively. According to reports, the worldwide gross at the box office crossed the Rs 141 crore milestone by the end of Day 4, propelled forward by exceptional collections from the Gulf region, North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Sacnilk noted that after three days, the film had already crossed Rs 112 crore worldwide, including an estimated Rs 65 crore from overseas markets alone — underscoring the franchise’s remarkable international pull.

The film has now registered the second-highest three-day total in the history of Malayalam cinema in India, behind only L2: Empuraan, which also starred Mohanlal, as per Koimoi.

With the opening weekend firmly in the blockbuster territory, trade analysts expect Drishyam 3 to comfortably enter the Rs 100 crore net club in India, provided it sustains reasonable weekday momentum.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, the film features the returning ensemble cast including Meena, Asha Sarath, Murali Gopy, Siddique, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil. The mixed critical response hasn’t slowed things down much — audiences are clearly showing up for Mohanlal’s portrayal of Georgekutty, and the franchise’s pulling power continues to do the rest. Few thriller series in Indian cinema have held onto their audience quite like this one.