Do Deewane Seher Mein has generated a significant amount of conversation on X today as audiences share their first impressions of the film. The platform is currently filled with a variety of reactions, with many users focusing on the pairing of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur. It appears the movie has successfully caught the interest of urban viewers, who are actively discussing the themes and overall execution.

The plot of the film follows two millennials in Mumbai, Shashank (Chaturvedi) and Roshni (Thakur), who meet through an arranged marriage setup while dealing with their own insecurities. Shashank is a marketing professional struggling with a speech impediment, while Roshni is a journalist who battles self-image issues.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film explores how these two characters navigate modern love and learn to accept their imperfections within a fast-paced city.

‘A sweet surprise’

Audiences across the country responded positively to the movie with most praising the chemistry between the film’s main leads, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur. Many have called the movie sweet, showing that Indian film enthusiasts crave the occasional rom-com when hit with a barrage of big budget action blockbusters which have dominated the Box Office recently.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) while giving it 4 1/2 stars wrote, “#DoDeewaneSeherMein is a sweet surprise that many will relate to. It’s a youthful romantic tale that brings together two imperfect people together who are perfect for each other.” While another wrote, “An emotionally layered love story that feels raw, real and deeply personal..#SiddhantChaturvedi brings vulnerability to his character, portraying a man battling his own speech insecurity..#MrunalThakur shines as a woman wrestling with self-doubt and inner fears, making her journey incredibly relatable..”

Clearly, the movie is doing well with urban movie-goers and being appreciated not only for the great casting but also the performances given by the film’s protagonists.

How did the film perform at the Box Office?

According to reports from Sacnilk, Do Deewane Seher Mein saw a fair response in its advance bookings before hitting the theaters. The film raked in collections of approximately 84.75 lakh across India – selling around 32,000 tickets for its opening day. This steady start heralds a good theatrical run for the film as it has made decent early collections despite facing competition from several other releases and ongoing runs of earlier films.

The film’s performance on its first day has been described as a modest start in the urban markets it is targeting. Early trends from Sacnilk indicate that the movie earned around 0.36 crore net on its opening Friday. Morning shows started with an occupancy of about 5.77% and though evening and night audiences are yet to attend the shows, experts expect the numbers to grow over the weekend as positive reviews and word of mouth begin to reach more viewers in major cities.