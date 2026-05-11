K-drama fans haven’t even recovered from the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards fever that the South Korean entertainment industry is already prepping for the next starry schedule listed in this year’s awards season. Two days after the only leading Korean ceremony that honours excellence in film, TV and theatre on the same night was held at COEX in Gangnam-gu, the 24th Director’s Cut Awards nominations have graced the centre stage.

The full nominees list released on May 11 deals out a pleasant surprise for the multi-talented singer-actor Park Ji Hoon’s supporters, as their favourite artist is nominated across multiple categories following major success at the Baeksang Arts Awards a few days ago. The Weak Hero Class star, who took home the Best New Actor (Movie) and Naver Popularity Award at Friday’s event, had now landed nods in both the Best Actor (Drama) and Best New Actor (Film) categories at the 2026 Director’s Cut Awards.

Set to be hosted by Kim Cho Hee, Bong Man Dae and director Jang Hang Jun, the 24th edition of the Director’s Cut Awards will take place on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

Here are all the nominees for this year’s Director’s Cut Awards.

2026 Director’s Cut Awards nominees

24th Director’s Cut Awards – Drama

Best New Actress

Gong Seung Yeon

Nana

Lim Soo Jung

Seo Eun Soo

Shim Eun Kyung

Best New Actor

Yim Siwan

Park Yong Woo

Jung Sung Il

Jung Yun Ho

Lee Kwang Soo

Best Actress

Kim Yoo Jung

Lim Soo Jung

Shim Eun Kyung

Lee Hanee

Go Hyun Jung

Best Actor

Park Ji Hoon

Hyun Bin

Park Hae Soo

Lee Hee Joon

Yang Se Jong

24th Director’s Cut Awards – Film

Best New Actress

Yeom Hye Ran

Go Min Si

Jeon Mi Do

Kang Chae Yeon

Lee Jae In

Best New Actor

Park Ji Hoon

KIm Sung Cheol

Yoo Yi Ha

Park Hee Soon

Jo Yu Hyun

Best Actress

Son Ye Jin

Lee Hye Young

Jeon Mi Do

Seo Su Bin

Lee Jae In

Best Actor

Park Jeong Min

Yoo Yi Ha

Kwon Hae Hyo

Lee Byung Hun

Yoo Hae Jin

More information will be added.