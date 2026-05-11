K-drama fans haven’t even recovered from the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards fever that the South Korean entertainment industry is already prepping for the next starry schedule listed in this year’s awards season. Two days after the only leading Korean ceremony that honours excellence in film, TV and theatre on the same night was held at COEX in Gangnam-gu, the 24th Director’s Cut Awards nominations have graced the centre stage.

The full nominees list released on May 11 deals out a pleasant surprise for the multi-talented singer-actor Park Ji Hoon’s supporters, as their favourite artist is nominated across multiple categories following major success at the Baeksang Arts Awards a few days ago. The Weak Hero Class star, who took home the Best New Actor (Movie) and Naver Popularity Award at Friday’s event, had now landed nods in both the Best Actor (Drama) and Best New Actor (Film) categories at the 2026 Director’s Cut Awards.

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Set to be hosted by Kim Cho Hee, Bong Man Dae and director Jang Hang Jun, the 24th edition of the Director’s Cut Awards will take place on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

Here are all the nominees for this year’s Director’s Cut Awards.

2026 Director’s Cut Awards nominees

24th Director’s Cut Awards – Drama

Best New Actress

  • Gong Seung Yeon
  • Nana
  • Lim Soo Jung
  • Seo Eun Soo
  • Shim Eun Kyung

Best New Actor

  • Yim Siwan
  • Park Yong Woo
  • Jung Sung Il
  • Jung Yun Ho
  • Lee Kwang Soo

Best Actress

  • Kim Yoo Jung
  • Lim Soo Jung
  • Shim Eun Kyung
  • Lee Hanee
  • Go Hyun Jung

Best Actor

  • Park Ji Hoon
  • Hyun Bin
  • Park Hae Soo
  • Lee Hee Joon
  • Yang Se Jong

24th Director’s Cut Awards – Film

Best New Actress

  • Yeom Hye Ran
  • Go Min Si
  • Jeon Mi Do
  • Kang Chae Yeon
  • Lee Jae In

Best New Actor

  • Park Ji Hoon
  • KIm Sung Cheol
  • Yoo Yi Ha
  • Park Hee Soon
  • Jo Yu Hyun

Best Actress

  • Son Ye Jin
  • Lee Hye Young
  • Jeon Mi Do
  • Seo Su Bin
  • Lee Jae In
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Best Actor

  • Park Jeong Min
  • Yoo Yi Ha
  • Kwon Hae Hyo
  • Lee Byung Hun
  • Yoo Hae Jin

More information will be added.