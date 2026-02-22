A series of videos from a high-profile wedding in Jamnagar recently sparked a massive wave of speculation across social media. Fans were left questioning if global pop sensation Taylor Swift had made a surprise trip to India to perform for the marriage of Ahana Raheja and Yash Patel. Given Jamnagar’s recent reputation for hosting some of the world’s biggest stars at private events, the footage quickly went viral, leading many to believe the ‘Love Story’ singer had finally touched down on Indian soil.

However, despite the excitement, the reports were quickly debunked. According to The Times of India, Taylor Swift was not in India during the festivities. Instead, the woman seen in the videos was identified as Ashley Leechin, a popular social media influencer widely recognized for her uncanny resemblance to the singer. Leechin has built a significant following online by leaning into her look-alike status, often recreating Swift’s signature style and concert personas.

The source of the confusion

The rumours gained momentum after the bride, Ahana Raheja, shared glimpses of her wedding celebrations on Instagram. In the clips, Raheja was seen dancing and singing along with a performer who looked almost identical to Swift, sporting the singer’s iconic blunt bangs and a shimmering silver fringe dress reminiscent of the Eras Tour wardrobe. The two were seen side-by-side as the wedding party belted out the lyrics to ‘Love Story.’

Watch the video here:



When these clips were reshared on other platforms, they were stripped of context, leading many fan accounts to claim that the real ‘Blank Space’ singer was the one on stage. The high production value of the Raheja-Patel wedding only added to the illusion, as the event’s scale matched the type of venue one would expect for a superstar of Swift’s calibre.

Debunking the hoax

While many internet users were initially shocked, others were quick to point out the inconsistencies. Several commenters noted that at the time of the wedding, international news outlets like The Sun had reported Swift was in London. Others noted that even for private events, Swift’s performance style – usually involving acoustic sets for intimate gatherings – did not match the Eras Tour persona being projected by the impersonator in the video.

The confusion was ultimately cleared up when fans identified the performer as Leechin, who has a history of making headlines for being mistaken for the star in public spaces. While India continues to wait for Taylor Swift’s official debut in the country, this viral clip is a humbling and humorous moment of reflection where even the smartest among us can be fooled by a convincing enough act.