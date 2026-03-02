The wait is almost over for the fans of 2025’s biggest blockbuster. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is officially set to hit theaters on March 19, 2026. After the first film shattered records and crossed the Rs 1,300 crore mark, the sequel has become the most talked-about project in Indian cinema this year.

In a move that has stunned industry insiders, as per Pinkvilla, director Aditya Dhar has locked a mammoth theatrical runtime of 3 hours and 55 minutes (235 minutes). This makes Dhurandhar 2 the fifth-longest Hindi film ever made, trailing only behind classics like LOC: Kargil and Mera Naam Joker. Reports suggest the film was originally over seven hours long, prompting the makers to split it into two parts rather than lose the quality of the footage.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge trailer launch

For those counting down the days, there’s good news. The trailer launch has been preponed. Instead of the rumored March 5 date, the makers are now dropping the trailer digitally on March 3, coinciding with the festival of Holi. Sources close to the production at Jio Studios and B62 Studios say this trailer will finally unveil Ranveer Singh’s extreme physical transformation for the role.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge – An all-star spy ensemble

The sequel picks up the high-stakes espionage mission right where the first film left off, diving deeper into a world of covert operations and dangerous secrets. Ranveer Singh returns as undercover operative Hamza, leading the mission once again. He is joined by Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal in intense, gritty roles. The film also features R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key parts. Adding to the buzz, fans are excited about the flashback return of Akshaye Khanna, along with strong rumours of a high-octane cameo by Yami Gautam.

‘Beyond Extraordinary’: Yami Gautam’s review on Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge

Speaking at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit, Yami Gautam shared her emotional reaction after an early screening. The actress admitted she was so overwhelmed by the film’s scale and soul that she couldn’t even speak to Aditya Dhar immediately after.

“I watched the film and after that, I was deeply emotional,” she shared. “It is beyond extraordinary. Aditya has given his life’s effort to make this film… it will make the nation proud.”

The ultimate box office battle: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge vs Toxic

March 19 won’t just be a Friday; it will be a battlefield. Dhurandhar 2 is set for a direct clash with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. With international pre-bookings already opening in markets like Australia and France, trade experts are predicting an ‘earth-shattering’ opening for both films.