Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 17: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 has been nothing short of historic. After setting the fourth-biggest ticket-sale record on BookMyShow, it inched closer to the Rs 1000 crore mark on the Indian box office. The film is led by characters Hamza, Major Iqbal, and SP Aslam — played by the ever-so-dynamic Ranveer Singh and seasoned actors Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt.

As it crossed the Rs 1500 crore mark on the worldwide box office, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge cashed in on the Good Friday long weekend, boosting sales after a second week slump. Moreover, Dhurandhar 2 is just Rs 200 crore behind Pushpa 2, which would make it India’s biggest film, surpassing Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, for comparison, made Rs 1234 crore on the domestic box office and Rs 1724 globally.

While Dhurandhar 2 remains the fastest-ever to achieve this box office feat, it has had a thunderous roar overseas too. Not only did it become the biggest Hindi opener of all time, but it also had the biggest first-week collection, as per Jio Studios.

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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 17

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2’s overall week 2 collection closed at Rs 263 crore after it made Rs 18.30 crore on its third Thursday.

Day 17, Friday, saw a significant surge as domestic box office collections crossed the Rs 21 crore mark across 13330 shows. Bringing the overall domestic tally to Rs 959 crore, as Dhurandhar 2 inched closer to Rs 1000 crore.

In fact, the Ranveer Singh-Arjun Rampal starrer also sold 15 million tickets on BookMyShow, a ticketing platform. Dhurandhar 2 became the fourth film to cross this milestone, while Pushpa 2 leads the tally here with a 20.40+ million tickets sold. Second in line is KGF: Chapter 2, which registered 17.10 million tickets sold, while Baahubali 2 had 16 million.

As per Venky Box Office, Dhurandhar 2 grossed $420,000 in North America alone, taking the total beyond the Rs 25 crore mark in the region.