Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 27: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge had an outperforming fourth week. After grossing nearly Rs 30 crore, the weekday slump dropped box office collections by over 64%. At the same time, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhoot Bangla’, dropping later this week, may finally ride on the Monday blues.

However, Dhurandhar 2 entered the Rs 1700 crore club worldwide and had a net collection of Rs 1088 crore in India. Sacnilk also reported that international audiences have been keen to watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge across several regions, with collections reaching more than Rs 400 crore.

Advance bookings for Bhoot Bangla’s paid preview will begin today, April 14. Releasing worldwide on Friday, April 17, fans can also opt for paid previews on Thursday. So far, Housefull 5 has been Akshay Kumar‘s highest pre-sale grosser at Rs 13.95 crore. But Dhurandhar 2’s record-breaking pre-release collections set the benchmark at Rs 44 crore, the highest ever in Bollywood.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office collection day 27

Now in its fourth week, while Dhurandhar 2 started slow at Rs 7 crore on Friday, it managed to cross the Rs 10 crore mark over the weekend. The Ranveer Singh-Sanjay Dutt starrer collected Rs 13.50 crore on Saturday, while adding another Rs 14.50 crore to the total tally on Sunday.

The Monday blues have been hitting Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge since the second week, and the 64-65% decline has been noted. Similarly, dropping to Rs 5.20 crore, Dhurandhar 2 reported a 12.3% occupancy rate in India.

Dhurandhar 2 box office: Language-wise report

Overall, Dhurandhar 2 in Hindi has been the biggest scorer across the board with a majority collection of Rs 1022 crore, alone. However, Telugu made a significant mark as the version made nearly Rs 42 crore, despite delays in release on the first day. Several south stars like Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ram Gopal Varma, Prabhas, and several others have praised the feat of the film.

The Tamil version comes third with a collection of Rs 21.81 crore across a total of 14,000 shows in India. Kannada and Malayalam come neck-to-neck, with collections at Rs 4 crore and Rs 2 crore, respectively.

As Dhurandhar 2 will complete four weeks at the big screen, the final date for its OTT release is not known. While it may take longer than the 8-week mark, after ditching Netflix for JioHotstar, some reports estimate May 2026 as the ballpark estimate for Dhurandhar 2’s OTT release.