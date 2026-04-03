Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 16: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has become the biggest film of 2025, surpassing giants like Vicky Kaushal and Akhaye Khanna’s Chhaava. However, the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has not only broken its own record, but also scripted history along the way.

As the Aditya Dhar directorial closes in on Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, it still stands a long way from Aamir Khan’s Dangal, India’s biggest global film so far. However, it has surpassed Baahubali 2’s long-standing North American record and is now closing in on KGF Chapter 2’s lifetime global box office.

The Dhurandhar 2 fever has also silenced critics as it rushes films like Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh out of theatres. Clashing with the Dhurandhar 2 release on March 19, the much-awaited Telugu release is yet to cross the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide, as per Sacnilk.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 16

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge closed its North American gross at Rs 2.4 crore on its second Wednesday, reported Venky Box Office. As Dhurandhar 2 neared the Rs 1500 crore mark, it brought the total overseas collection to Rs 370 crore.

Opening to Rs 102 crore, Dhurandhar 2 had a dream run at the box office in the first week, while collections dipped in the second week. However, as the Good Friday weekend looms, the Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun film might see higher recovery. Day 15 closed at Rs 17.80 crore across 17000 shows and an occupancy rate of 18.1 per cent.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office journey so far

Opening with a massive Rs 102 crore on its first day in India, Dhurandhar: The Revenge quickly cemented its place among the biggest films in Indian cinema. Collections dipped slightly to Rs 80.72 crore on day two, but the film still delivered a blockbuster opening weekend of Rs 200 crore.

The usual Monday slowdown followed, though the film held steady through its first week. Daily collections largely stayed around the Rs 50 crore mark, helping the Ranveer Singh–Sanjay Dutt-Rakesh Bedi starrer close its first theatrical week at an impressive Rs 631 crore.

By the end of its first ten days, the film had already surpassed the 10-week run of Dhurandhar (2025).

The second weekend did not cross the Rs 100 crore mark but still added about Rs 130 crore to the total. Collections saw a sharper dip on the second Monday, when the film earned Rs 25.30 crore across 17,614 shows with an overall occupancy of 23.5 per cent, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.