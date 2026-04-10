Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 23: Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer Singh’s mega sequel spy-thriller, took the global box office by storm since its release on March 19. However, after recording a sudden peak in its first week, Dhurandhar: The Revenge dipped dramatically below the Rs 7 crore mark, remaining Rs 100 crore short of beating Pushpa 2’s Rs 1700 crore worldwide box office mark.

In its second week, though, Dhurandhar: The Revenge crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark in India, making it the fastest Bollywood film to do so. The Aditya Dhar directorial, so far, has an overseas collection of Rs 410 crore, as per Sacnilk, with $26.7 million from North America alone, reported Venky Box Office.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office collection week 3

From Wednesday, there has been a sharp decline in Dhurandhar 2’s box office collection. On its fourth Thursday, closing its third week on the big screen, the film recorded Rs 7.15 crore. With over 12000 shows across India, the occupancy rate remained below 12.5%.

Taking the total week 3 tally to Rs 110 crore, it started with a high Good Friday weekend. After the Ranveer Singh starrer made Rs 21.55 crore, the third weekend score a historic feat of over Rs 50 crore. But the Monday slump hit Dhurandhar 2 hard as it hasn’t recovered from the 65% drop in collections.

Weekdays raked in Rs 10 crore till Tuesday, but fell even further as the weekend came closer. Falling to Rs 7.9 crore mid-week, Dhurandhar 2 still ranks far from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 record. The overall worldwide box office collection for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, however, is Rs 1665 crore after three weeks on the big screen.

On its way to the OTT screens, Dhurandhar 2 signed a Rs 120-150 crore deal with JioHotstar. Ditching Netflix for the sequel, the film will reportedly reach personal screens in May 2026. With no exact date revealed, it will be much after the eight-week mark, but it will remain the longest action-thriller to release on the platform.