Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge LIVE UPDATES: Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge collected an estimated Rs 139.78 crore net in India on Day 1 (including Rs 43 crore from paid previews on Day 0), according to Sacnilk. It has now taken the bar further and managed to cross the Rs 200 crore milestone within just two days of release. According to industry experts, the film may even be eyeing a Rs 500 crore opening weekend pay-out just from domestic earnings. However, on Day 3, it missed the Rs 100 crore mark and grossed just above Rs 80 crore, seeing a decline of nearly 20 per cent.
Globally, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 241 crore on its opening day, combining India and overseas markets.
The biggest opener of 2026
Dhurandhar 2 has become the biggest opener of 2026 and beating the opening day records of Border 2 and other heavy weights like Jawan, Pathaan, and Animal. However, as per Amit Kadel, Jawan(2023) recorded a Rs 128 crore domestic opening day, and Dhurandhar 2 only beat its advance collections on its openin day. It also managed to beat the two-day total of Kalki 2898 AD by earning over Rs 200 crore while Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD earned Rs 154.6 crore.
Aditya Dhar direction is the fifth Indian movie ever to top 200 crores gross in advance sales, according to Sacnilk.
Trade analysts are already projecting a Rs 400 crore opening weekend, with the film tracking towards a potential Rs 1,000 crore lifetime. Stay tuned for live, day-wise updates as the numbers roll in.
Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge LIVE UPDATES: Check latest box office collection, X movie reviews of Ranveer Singh starrer
South Asian film organisation Tasveer has announced that it has removed Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, from its daily screening lineup at the newly opened Tasveer Film Centre, stressing that its earlier screening did not constitute an endorsement of the film’s content.
Tasveer, a platform dedicated to showcasing South Asian voices through cinema, is recognised by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences—making films honoured at its festival eligible for Oscar consideration.
She also underscored Tasveer’s inclusive ethos, saying, “At Tasveer, we are Hindu, Muslim, agnostic, atheist—not divided, but one collective. We stand with all our brothers and sisters across every religion, gender, faith, caste, and identity.”
At the Mumbai premiere of Dhurandhar 2, attended by the film’s cast and crew, director Aditya Dhar expressed deep gratitude, saying he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for the film. A clip of his speech, later shared by Rakesh Bedi on social media, captured the emotional moment.
Dhar thanked everyone who stood by him—from Jyoti Deshpande to his department heads, cast, and crew—acknowledging the collective effort behind the project.
“I’m overwhelmed by all the responses coming in—even the memes,” he said with a smile, adding that the journey wouldn’t have been possible without the support of those present. He signed off with a heartfelt thank you to everyone who believed in and contributed to the film.
Actor Danish Pandor, who essays Uzair Baloch in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, marked Eid with an emotional tribute to director Aditya Dhar.
Sharing a picture with the filmmaker, Danish expressed heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity, calling the film his “best Eidi ever.” He thanked Dhar for trusting him with the role and making him part of what he described as a “magnificent vision.”
“Working with you hasn’t just been an experience, it’s been a feeling I’ll carry for life,” he wrote, adding that a part of him will always remain connected to the film. Calling Dhar his “Bossman”, Danish signed off the note with love and gratitude, celebrating the project as a deeply personal milestone.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge shows no signs of slowing down, delivering a thunderous Day 3 at the box office and racing towards the ₹400 crore global milestone.
Screening across a massive 17,799 shows nationwide, the film has already amassed ₹97.52 crore (net) for the day, with final numbers still to be tallied.
Fuelled by this momentum, its total net collection has surged to ₹323.79 crore, while the worldwide gross has touched ₹384.46 crore — cementing its grip as a box office juggernaut.
Dhurandhar 2 Collection Day 2 LIVE Updates: Andhra records 94% occupancy
The Ranveer Singh starrer recorded full or near-full houses in key centres, including Vizag (52/52), Guntur (23/23), Nellore (11/11), Kakinada (17/17), Rajahmundry (15/15), Tirupati (6/6), and Eluru (10/10), according to The Indian Express
Dhurandhar 2 Collection Day 2 LIVE Updates: Rishab Shetty calls it ‘a statement’
Rishab Shetty described Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge as a compelling cinematic experience in a post on social media.
“dhurandhartherevenge the very first scene pulls you in and never lets go. Every frame hits like a war drum. This isn’t just a sequel; it’s a statement. Brilliant storytelling, brother absolutely loved the detailing, @AdityaDharFilms. Top-notch performances by every single artist @ActorMadhavan sir, @rampalarjun, @RanveerOfficial, @bolbedibol saraarjun and @duttsanjay sir take a bow" the Kantara actor-director wrote.
Dhurandhar 2 Collection Day 2 LIVE Updates: Chennai, Telangana see 98% occupancy
Telangana and Chennai recorded massive occupancy during Day 3 evening and night shows. In Telangana, the film saw near-total sellouts in Hyderabad (354/354), while key centres like Warangal (16/16), Nizamabad (9/9), Khammam (2/2), Siddipet (2/2), and Nalgonda (2/2) also reported full houses.
Chennai also witnessed packed evening and night shows, with 190 out of 195 shows sold out (98%).
Dhurandhar 2 Collection Day 2 LIVE Updates: Rakesh Bedi’s old ‘Dhurandhar’ clip from Qubool Hai goes viral
Rakesh Bedi is receiving huge praise for playing Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar. Now, an old clip from the TV show Qubool Hai has resurfaced online. Nearly 12 years ago, Bedi played a character named Dhurandhar Watavdekar in the TV show.
Dhurandhar 2 Collection Day 2 LIVE Updates: 100% occupancy in evening and night shows in Hyderabad
Theatres in Hyderabad are witnessing packed shows on Day 3 of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. The Hindi version recorded a perfect 100% occupancy (303/303 shows), while the Telugu version also saw 51/51 shows sold out.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: The Revenge eyes Rs 80 crore Day 3 milestone
The Dhurandhar sequel could potentially surpass Day 2's collections as it has already managed to rake in collections of over Rs 77 crore on Day 3. Day 2's collections were capped at Rs 80 crore - a 20 percent drop from Day 1.
Language-wise Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 3
Hindi: Rs 70.76 crore
Telugu: Rs 4.18 crore
Tamil: Rs 2.14 crore
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh's film cracks Rs 300 crore milestone domestically
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has officially entered the Rs 300 crore club in India within just three days of release! The India net collections have amounted to Rs 303.54 crore and the India gross collections are eyeing the Rs 400 crore mark, having earned over Rs 360 crore as per Sacnilk.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Dhurandhar crosses Rs 60 crore on Day 3
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has so far earned Rs 64.51 crore so far on the third day since it's release. This brings the film's total earnings to an India gross of Rs 345.51 crore and an India net of Rs 290.75 crore as per Sacnilk.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: 77.81k tickets booked in last 1 hour
According to ticketing platform BookMyShow, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has sold 77.81k tickets in the last 1 hour. The movie is still trending high currently and is predicted to continue this victory lap throughout the weekend - making for record-breaking opening numbers.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Day 3 collections cross Rs 50 crore
Dhurandhar's Day 3 collections have officially crossed Rs 50 crore as of 3:30 PM according to industry tracker Sacnilk. With this the film's India gross has amounted to Rs 331.11 crore while the India net is now nearing Rs 300 crore with an earning of Rs 278.58 crore. Currently Day 3 earnings sit at Rs 52.31 crore.
Language-wise Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 3
Hindi: Rs 48.05 crore
Telugu: Rs 2.93 crore
Tamil: Rs 1.33 crore
One popular post on X stated that - having watch Dhurandhar 2 once again - they are of the opinion that Ranveer Singh is a 'generational actor' and the best among his peers.
They said, "Rewatched Dhurandhar 2, and will reiterate that Ranveer Singh is truly a generational actor. He nails everything from ott roles to subtlety effortlessly. So much passion & honesty even in his silences, glad he's getting even more due. Easily & by far the best actor of his gen"
Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review LIVE: Kangna Ranaut lauds Aditya Dhar
In an Instagram story, Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangna Ranaut lauded Aditya Dhar and pointed out the 'best thing' about Dhurandhar 2's success.
"The best thing about Dhurandhar success is that Aaditya Dhar is a superstar director is established, Hollywood superstar directors are always far bigger than superstar actors. Eg: Spielberg, Tarantino, Nolan. We never give our film makers enough respect or credit. They are over worked, underpaid and bullied by superstars as a result of that I never meet any young person insider/ outsider who dreams of becoming a film maker or director of photography or any other technician. Everyone claims to be talented but they only want to be actors. Here is a super star film maker shinning brighter than any hero. Today so many youngsters are watching his story who will aspire to be like him and take film industry to greater heights!!"
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh starrer nears Rs 50 crore
Dhurandhar 2 has officially entered the Rs 200 crore domestically. After a Rs 43 crore advance collection record, Dhurandhar The Revenge opened to a Rs 102.55 crore debut upon its theatrical release.
However, the second day closed at Rs 80.72 crore across 20,125 shows in India.
On Day 3, Dhurandhar 2’s weekend collections have reached Rs 45.20 crore, so far.
Language-wise Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 3
Hindi: Rs 41.44 crore
Telugu: Rs 2.65 crore
Tamil: Rs 1.11 lakh
The overall net collection in India has reached Rs 271.47 crore, so far, on Day 3, March 21.
Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review LIVE: Madhuri Dixit's husband pens view
Replying to Ram Gopal Varma's post on X about Dhurandhar 2, Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr Shriram Nene replied, "Imagine, a blood and guts hero movie with a brain. Interesting take. No longer are we expected to leave our brains at the door for pure entertainment: why not engage all your senses. Bravo."
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh starrer nears Rs 40 crore
Dhurandhar 2 has officially entered the Rs 200 crore domestically. After a Rs 43 crore advance collection record, Dhurandhar The Revenge opened to a Rs 102.55 crore debut upon its theatrical release.
However, the second day closed at Rs 80.72 crore across 20,125 shows in India.
On Day 3, Dhurandhar 2’s weekend collections have reached Rs 38.21 crore, so far.
Language-wise Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 3
Hindi: Rs 35.28 crore
Telugu: Rs 2.03 crore
Tamil: Rs 90 lakh
The overall net collection in India has reached Rs 264.48 crore, so far, on Day 3, March 21.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 3 LIVE: 99.29k tickets sold in the past hour
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has sold approximately 99.29k tickets in the last 1 hour as per ticketing platform BookMyShow. In Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, most shows are either already sold out or filling up quickly.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 3 LIVE: Theatre occupancy over 70% so far
The overall theatre occupancy for Dhurandhar 2 has crossed the 70% threshold which is a significant indicator for the film's success on day 3; the footfalls have increased as compared to yesterday. This occupancy is holding across 9,337 shows currently.
Dhurandhar 2's Day 3 collections are almost at Rs 30 crore, having earned Rs 38.21 crore till now. It will soon surpass this milestone with afternoon shows currently being screened, and evening and night shows yet to be.
Language-wise Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 3
Hindi: Rs 35.28 crore
Telugu: Rs 2.03 crore
Tamil: Rs 90 lakh
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 3 LIVE: Ranveer Singh's highest grossing films till date
As Ranveer Singh soaks up the praise and adulation for his performance as Hamza Ali Mazari/Jaskirat Singh Rangi in Dhurandhar 2 which has managed to earned a worldwide gross of Rs 333 crore, here's a look back at his highest grossing films of all time:
Dhurandhar (2025) – Rs 1,300 crore (his career biggest, highest-grossing Hindi film ever in India).
Padmaavat (2018) – Rs 560 crore.
Simmba (2018) – Rs 400 crore.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) – Rs 375 crore.
Bajirao Mastani (2015) – Rs 362 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 3 LIVE: Ranveer Singh-starrer crosses Rs 250 crore milestone
Dhurandhar 2 has now crossed the Rs 250 crore milestone domestically. As of 12 PM, the film has earned an India net of Rs 255.71 crore so far and an India gross of Rs 304.13 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review LIVE: Ram Gopal Varma calls Dhurandhar 'reset button'
Ram Gopal Varma has always been a vocal and ardent supporter for Dhurandhar. Calling it 'a reset button', in today's post he said, "Dhurandhar 2 is not a film...it is a reset button for Indian Cinema...it will be foolish on all film makers part not to forget all films which were made before March 19 th 2026 and starting from March 19 th 2026 onwards everybody should bench mark all their to be made films with Dhurandhar 2 or else they will PERISH in it’s FIRE."
Dhurandhar 2 Release and Review LIVE: Aditya Dhar responds to Rakesh Roshan
Aditya Dhar responded to Rakesh Roshan's words of appreciation earlier where the veteran filmmaker called Dhurandhar 'historic' and remarked that Dhar had 'started a new era in filmmaking.'
Dhar thanked the director and spoke about 'owning' Indian stories. He said, "Grateful for your generous words, Rakesh Sir. For me, Dhurandhar is just a step, an attempt to challenge our own ceilings. Indian cinema has never lacked stories or soul, what we’re building now is the courage to match that with scale, craft, and uncompromising vision. The goal is clear, to see Indian cinema stand as the finest in the world, not by imitation, but by owning who we are and telling our stories with truth and ambition. If this film contributes even a small spark to that journey, it means everything. Thank you so much once again sir!"
Dhurandhar 2 Release and Review LIVE: Theatres in Canada introduce intermissions for Dhurandhar
A viral post on X revealed that Cineplex in Canada had introduced intermissions for Dhurandhar due to it being four hours long. For those of us in India, this is nothing out of the ordinary as intermissions have become a part of cinema culture in the country due to the extreme run-times. But in the West, intermissions half way through the movie are not the norm. The video that revealed this phenomena was captioned, "The movie is four hours long, so Cineplex had an intermission probably for the first time in its history!!!!! I've never seen this in my 20+ years of living in Canada. Everyone was thrilled."
dhurandhar 2 movie effect in west pic.twitter.com/pYY6K6zQ8h— ई (@Indiamymuse) March 20, 2026
Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review LIVE: 'BOLLYWOOD...GROW UP!'
Former national spokesperson for the Indian National Congress party and author Sanjay Jha took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his views on Dhurandhar. He remarked that he had found the first part "pretentious" and a "laboured attempt to be cool".
He also commented on Ranveer Singh's choice to star in the film saying, "Ranveer Singh is a talented actor. Some would say, even outstanding. But it is a very risky career move to get slotted like Mr Kumar as a pro-BJP cheerleader actor. Usually, that backfires."
He also called out the film's narrative for lauding the demonetization move. He said, "Filmgoers like to watch entertainment. Not a twisted manipulative narration that seeks to gaslight them. That is arrogance. And even insulting. It takes some audacity to tell 140 crore people of India that demonetisation was a good thing. No Sir, it was an awful embarrassing scam of gargantuan proportions. One day, a new government will need to investigate that daylight fraud. It wrecked India’s economy. "
Dhurandhar 2 Box Offce Day 3 LIVE: Ranveer Singh starrer crosses Rs 20 crore mark
Dhurandhar 2 has officially entered the Rs 200 crore domestically. After a Rs 43 crore advance collection record, Dhurandhar The Revenge opened to a Rs 102.55 crore debut upon its theatrical release.
However, the second day closed at Rs 80.72 crore across 20,125 shows in India.
On Day 3, Dhurandhar 2’s weekend collections have reached Rs 20.72 crore, so far.
Language-wise Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 3
Hindi: Rs 18.42 crore
Telugu: Rs 1.67 crore
Tamil: Rs 63 lakh
The overall net collection in India has reached Rs 246 crore, so far, on Day 3, March 21.
Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review LIVE: 'Few critics whisper 'propaganda'? I call it a revolution'
Responding to several narratives on social media that call Dhurandhar 2 'propaganda', Grammy Award Winner and Padma Shree Awardee Ricky Kej shared his two cents.
Saluting Aditya Dhar he wrote, "his trailblazing Dhurandhar films are a masterstroke of storytelling, unparalleled craft, and unflinching courage!" He added, " These cinematic juggernauts aren't just rewriting records; they're redefining India's film narrative landscape."
Talking about the critical narrative surround Dhurandhar, Kej opined, "Few critics whisper 'propaganda'? I call it a revolution - a seismic shift towards reality, unvarnished truths, and unapologetic love for our nation. Dhurandhar dares to dismantle Bollywood's decades-old, toxic tropes."
Breaking down several existing trends in Bollywood, Kej showed how propaganda has always been around. " The Bollywood propaganda was so prevalent and for too many decades that it became the norm," he shared, explaining examples like 'Female ISI agents sashaying in bikinis, terrorists getting sympathy, victims sidelined, Indian Classical musicians/dancers portrayed as repressed and 'uncool', and Tikkas and Hindu traditions reduced to villainous clichés," among others.
"Dhurandhar shatters this facade, igniting pride for our nation and a celebration of our roots. It's definitely not propaganda, it's the truth we've been craving," he ended.
Saluting @AdityaDharFilms and his trailblazing Dhurandhar films, a masterstroke of storytelling, unparalleled craft, and unflinching courage! These cinematic juggernauts aren't just rewriting records; they're redefining India's film narrative landscape.— Ricky Kej (@rickykej) March 21, 2026
Few critics whisper… pic.twitter.com/HKMQXL1E8o