Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge LIVE UPDATES: Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge collected an estimated Rs 139.78 crore net in India on Day 1 (including Rs 43 crore from paid previews on Day 0), according to Sacnilk. It has now taken the bar further and managed to cross the Rs 200 crore milestone within just two days of release. According to industry experts, the film may even be eyeing a Rs 500 crore opening weekend pay-out just from domestic earnings. However, on Day 3, it missed the Rs 100 crore mark and grossed just above Rs 80 crore, seeing a decline of nearly 20 per cent.

Globally, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 241 crore on its opening day, combining India and overseas markets.

The biggest opener of 2026

Dhurandhar 2 has become the biggest opener of 2026 and beating the opening day records of Border 2 and other heavy weights like Jawan, Pathaan, and Animal. However, as per Amit Kadel, Jawan(2023) recorded a Rs 128 crore domestic opening day, and Dhurandhar 2 only beat its advance collections on its openin day. It also managed to beat the two-day total of Kalki 2898 AD by earning over Rs 200 crore while Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD earned Rs 154.6 crore.

Aditya Dhar direction is the fifth Indian movie ever to top 200 crores gross in advance sales, according to Sacnilk.

Trade analysts are already projecting a Rs 400 crore opening weekend, with the film tracking towards a potential Rs 1,000 crore lifetime. Stay tuned for live, day-wise updates as the numbers roll in.

Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge LIVE UPDATES: Check latest box office collection, X movie reviews of Ranveer Singh starrer

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