Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 14: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has officially surpassed the domestic box office collection of its prequel, Dhurandhar. Not only that, but also the overseas collections of KGF Chapter 2 and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2.

Scripting history, the Aditya Dhar directorial Dhurandhar 2 has gained huge praise from across the globe. Stalling mega projects like Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary, the dominion of Dhurandhar 2 poses a threat to domestic releases this month, including Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhoot Bangla’ and Salman Khan’s ‘Battle of Galwan’.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection week 2

Opening to a historic Rs 102 crore day in India, Dhurandhar 2 has now become the sixth-biggest film in Indian cinema. While it dipped to Rs 80.72 crore on its second day, the opening weekend was another record-shattering Rs 200 crore box office day.

However, the Monday slump hit Dhurandhar 2 hard, but not as much as it did in the second week. While collections hovered largely near the Rs 50 crore mark, the first theatrical week of the Ranveer Singh-Arjun Rampal starrer closed at Rs 631 crore.

By the end of its first ten days, Dhurandhar 2 surpassed Dhurandhar’s (2025) 10-week run and broke Baahubali 2’s long-standing 9-year record in North America in its second week. While domestic collections neared the Rs 900 crore mark, the second week for Dhurandhar: The Revenge was comparatively slow.

The weekend collection did not cross the Rs 100 crore benchmark, but grossed a total of Rs 130 crore. Dhurandhar 2 experienced a sharp decline in box office collections on its second Monday, after grossing Rs 25.30 crore across 17,614 shows and a 23.5 per cent occupancy rate.

Day 14, for Dhurandhar: The Revenge reported a slight uptick with a Rs 27.75 crore box office collection, and a higher occupancy rate mid-week, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film’s powerful characters—ISI Chief Major Iqbal (played by Arjun Rampal), Chaudhary SP Aslam (played by Sanjay Dutt), and Yalina Jamali (played by Sara Arjun)—have received wide praise from critics, fans, and peers alike.