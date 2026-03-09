Bookings for the paid previews of Dhurandhar: The Revenge have begun on a strong note, giving the film a significant early push at the box office. Within just the first 24 hours of sales, the film sold more than 1.75 lakh tickets across India. These early bookings have already generated around Rs 8 crore nett even before its official release.

Strong response from metro cities​

The largest share of bookings has come from major metropolitan cities, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. These markets typically exhibit advance booking trends because they have a higher concentration of multiplexes and a large movie-going audience.

However, smaller cities have also started showing collections. Many smaller towns usually wait until the main release week to book tickets. The fact that bookings have started even in these markets suggests that the film is generating curiosity across the country.

PVR and Cinepolis contributed more than 75 percent of the total revenue

A major portion of the advance booking revenue has come from the country’s leading cinema chains. PVR and Cinepolis together have contributed more than 75 per cent of the total revenue so far. These chains alone sold close to 1.25 lakh tickets within the first day of sales.

Although these bookings are for preview screenings and not the official opening day, the numbers are already drawing comparisons with some of the biggest Bollywood releases in recent years.

In terms of tickets sold at national chains in the first 24 hours, Dhurandhar: The Revenge currently ranks just behind Jawan, which had sold about 1.55 lakh tickets in the same period.

Longer booking window makes the numbers more impressive

There is an important difference between the two films. Jawan opened its bookings only five days before release and included advance sales for the full opening weekend. In contrast, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has started preview bookings with nearly eleven days still left before release.

Usually, when the advance booking window is longer, audiences take more time to purchase tickets. Because of that, the early response to Dhurandhar has surprised many trade observers.

Close to breaking a major preview record

According to early data shared by BookMyShow, the film’s paid previews have already become the second-highest ever for a Bollywood film. The current numbers are just behind the Rs 8.75 crore nett preview booking record held by Stree 2.

Industry insiders believe that Dhurandhar: The Revenge could cross this figure very soon, as bookings continue to grow rapidly.

Huge number of preview shows planned

​The scale of the preview release is also massive. More than 6000 shows are already available for booking across India. This number is expected to rise further and may cross 8000, with some estimates suggesting it could even approach 10,000 shows.

At present, the ticket capacity for the preview day is estimated at around Rs 50 crore nett. If additional shows are added, the final capacity could increase to Rs 60–70 crore.

Since the previews will run for only part of the day but are priced at premium rates, the earnings could still be huge. Trade estimates suggest the paid previews alone may cross Rs 30 crore nett and could even approach Rs 40 crore if the current momentum continues.

Weekend bookings yet to open

Advance bookings for the rest of the opening weekend have not yet been opened. The current strategy appears to focus on maximising revenue from the premium-priced preview shows first.

Ticket prices for these special screenings are significantly higher than regular rates. In several locations, preview tickets are priced between 25 and 75 per cent above normal prices.

Cinema owners are expected to open bookings for the rest of the weekend soon. Some theatres reportedly listed additional shows earlier than planned, while others may start wider sales in the coming days.

If the strong early trend continues, Dhurandhar: The Revenge could break multiple pre-sale records and set new benchmarks even before it officially releases in theatres.