Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Trailer: ‘Told you it was personal,’ wrote Ranveer Singh as he shared the official trailer for Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The much-awaited created a stir on the Internet, gaining over 5 million views in under an hour.

At the same time, fans predicted a Rs 2000 crore box office collection, as they shared their enthusiastic reviews online. Shocked by Yalina, played by Sara Arjun, holding up a gun to Ranveer Singh’s Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s effortlessly intense portrayal. With a duration of nearly 4 minutes, the Dhurandhar makers are favouring the rule of fours, as reports revealed a 4-hour runtime for Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Ranveer Singh as Sher-e-Baloch?

By now, it is a well-established fact for those chronically online that Rahman Dakait, Akshaye Khanna’s character, passes away in the first part. With the seat of Sher-e-Baloch vacant, the plot makes space for Hamza’s reign. The Dhurandhar 2 trailer opens with the same question as the seat of the Lyari king remains vacant.

Plotted out the ‘epic revenge’, the sequel’s trailer takes the fans back to the days of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, paralleled with Hamza’s fiery new avatar. Setting the stage for what’s coming, Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ opening scene was a subtle nod to the original opening scene, ‘Hindu bohot he darpok quam hai [Hindus are a very weak sect]’- hitting hard with a blood-boiling start.

Arjun Rampal’s Iqbal: Friend or foe

Arjun Rampal, who plays Major Iqbal, makes a comeback with a powerful entry and his globe-trotting skills. But shortly after, a split-second reveals his golden grin of gore. As Hamza and Iqbal’s ‘friend-foe’ dynamic keeps shifting and undergoes a dynamic change, their tension finally explodes in a hand-to-hand combat.

The ISI major does not fail to deliver an intensely gripping double-agent persona, proving a fatal mistake for Sanjay Dutt’s SP Aslam. The trailer ends with Ranveer Singh roaring, “Ye Naya Hindustan Hai… Ye ghar mein ghusega bhi aur maarega bhi [This is the new India, It will enter the home, and destroy it too],” nodding at Dhurandhar’s end and the undeniable URI link.