Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Trailer Live Updates: Ranveer Singh’s biggest hit yet took the box office by storm with the December release, Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, it brought Akshaye Khanna to the big screen after Chhaava’s dream run. With viral soundtracks and curated yet gory action scenes, Dhurandhar: The Revenge returns to win the hearts of its global audience, as the Dhurandhar 2 trailer has officially launched on March 7.
Within 4 minutes of its release, the Dhurandhar Part 2 trailer got over 20,000 views. Announcing it in a post, Singh wrote, ‘Told you it was personal…’ and shared that the paid previews would be held on March 18. As fans on X (formerly Twitter) described it as ‘4 minutes of rampage’, R Madhavan’s ‘Honsla Eendhan Badla’ quickly became viral. The post has over 1 lakh views and more, with over 5000 comments, and counting!
Ever since the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was announced in the post-credits of the first film, fans couldn’t keep calm for the much-awaited moment in pop culture. Scripting history, the Rs 1300 crore franchise has not only silenced several releases during its theatrical run, but given stiff competition to international releases.
Building an inevitable spyverse, Dhar started a Bollywood phenomenon that no one could foresee after Vanga’s Animal. However, as per the latest update, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set for release on Eid, on March 19.
Dhurandhar 2 no longer clashing with Toxic?
Amid the high-buzz Eid 2026 weekend, Dhurandhar 2 and Yash’s Toxic were set to clash at the box office. However, earlier this week on Holi 2026, the latter’s makers announced a significant delay in its release.
According to the latest statement from KVN Productions, Toxic is set to be released on June 4. It was postponed, given the unfortunate yet gruesome disturbances in the Middle East, a significant audience gainer for Indian films. While several speculations arose, predicting Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s delay, the release remains undeterred so far. At the same time, Toxic is rumoured to clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, as it swerves a clash with Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan and Akshay Kumar’s Bhoot Bangla in April 2026.
Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Reactions LIVE: Trailer gets over 2 million views
The Dhurandhar 2 trailer has gained nearly 2 million view on Instagram in less than an hour of its release on Instagram, 14 lakh on YouTube, and over 1 lakh on X.
Sassy Shrads wrote on X, " Trailer dropped and I'm already booking tickets for 18th preview Ranveer as Hamza is straight-up lethal, this revenge saga is about to break the internet AND the BO!"
Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Reactions LIVE: 'Everything is perfect'
"Everything is perfect in the Dhurandhar 2 trailer. From BGM to screen presence. First day, first show, I will be there," wrote a fan on X.
"Just watched Dhurandhar 2 trailer, loved it. jJust waiting for 19th March," shared another.
Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Reactions LIVE: No Yami Gautam, No Vicky Kaushal?
The Dhurandhar 2 trailer has officially launched, but has left fans puzzled after many speculations hinted at Yami Gautam and Vicky Kaushal' presence in the Dhurandhar sequel. "Is Yami Gautam missing from Dhurandhar?" questioned users on X.
Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Trailer LIVE: How to book paid-preview tickets?
Visit any major ticketing platform to book paid-preview tickets for Dhurandhar.
Day/Date: Wednesday, March 18
Time: 5 PM onwards
Step 1: Visit any major ticketing platform. (Eg. BookMyShow, District)
Step 2: Look up 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'
Step 3: Click on 'Book Tickets'
Step 4: Select seats from the available options and pay.
Prices in Delhi NCR vary from Rs 350 to Rs 2500 per seat.
Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Reactions LIVE: Fans review 'The Revenge'
"Just watched the Dhurandhar 2 trailer and man, I'm hooked! But seriously, who is this guy?" asked a user on X as others started to compare the trailer of Dhurandhar and its sequel. "Dhurandhar 1 trailer>> part 2 trailer... build-up is missing in this trailer."
Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Trailer Reactions LIVE: 'Ladies & gentleman, you're still not ready for this'
Reacting to the much-awaited trailer of Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge, fans on X wrote, "Ladies & gentlemen, you're still not ready for this. Dhurandhar 2 trailer is lit, man. Can't stop replaying it!"
Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Trailer LIVE: 'Honsla Eendhan Badla'
Introducing another fiery avatar of Ranveer Singh, he returns as Jakirat in Dhurandhar 2. As R Madhavan comes to the forefront with increased screen-time, his 'Honsal Eendhan Badla' steals the show. " 3min 26 sec of 'Rampage'," reacts the Internet.
Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Trailer LIVE: Dhurandhar 2 trailer OUT
" Told you it was personal," posts Ranveer Singh, as he shared the official Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge trailer on social media, as the makers announce, "Book Now for Paid Previews on 18th March only. #dhurandhartherevenge releases worldwide on 19 March, on Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid."
No, the Dhurandhar 2 trailer is still facing a delay. None of the official pages has announced that the Ranveer Singh starrer's trailer is out. Stay tuned to follow along as we bring the latest news on Dhurandhar: The Revenge trailer to you, soon!
Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Release Trailer LIVE: Trailer faces delay
The Dhurandhar 2 trailer was set to launch at 11:01, but the trailer isn't here yet. Eager refreshes on YouTube are noticed, as fans on social media question, "Where's Dhurandhar 2 trailer??? "
Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Trailer LIVE: The clock strikes 11
As the clock strikes 11, the official countdown to the Dhurandhar 2 trailer has officially begun!
No, the Dhurandhar 2 trailer is yet to be launched. Stay tuned for live updates and track the official social media handles of the Dhurandhar team!
Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Trailer LIVE: Counting down the minutes to trailer launch
Fans on social media are counting down the minutes to the Dhurandhar 2 trailer release and refreshing the page for the first-look. " Few moments left for Dhurandhar 2 trailer. Aisi excitement pehle kisi trailer ke liye nahi hui. [Haven't been excited for any other trailer like this before]," wrote a fan on X.
According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has crossed $1 million in pre-sales in the US, even before the trailer released. With 12 days still left for the release, advance bookings stand at around $500K for the opening day, including $300K+ for the premiere alone
Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Trailer LIVE: Dhurandhar 2 pre-booking clashes with World Cup Final
After a massive win for Team India in the T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final, it will face England for the final tomorrow, Sunday, March 8. As fans express concern about the Dhurandhar pre-booking with the World Cup clash, it is likely that the pre-booking and paid review tickets will release today, shortly after the trailer drops at 11:01 AM.
"If Ranveer Singh brings even half the madness he had in intense roles… Then Dhurandhar Part 2 is about to be a box office monster," wrote a @nerdmj on X (formerly Twitter). The user then predicted that with a more significant role for Arjun Rampal in Dhurandhar 2, the film is set to get another intense villain.
Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Trailer LIVE: 4 minutes trailer 4 hours runtime
Dhurandhar 2 is on a rule of fours as the makers of the Aditya Dhar directorial announced that the trailer will be 4 minutes long. With a rumoured run time of 4 hours, fans are left buzzing with excitement, awaiting its release.
Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Release Trailer LIVE: Trailer minutes away
Dhurandhar The Revenge trailer is now just minutes away, and fans can't keep calm. Scheduled for 11.01, be the first one to hear about the Internet reviews and fan reactions from our blog.
Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Trailer LIVE: Fans demand Kay Kay Menon in Dhurandhar
Known for his hit OTT show Special Ops, Kay Kay Menon has rose to fame yet again for the ultimate Indian spy-thriller. Fan theories on social media suggested that he would have been a great pick for Dhurandhar's billion-dollar spy-verse.
"Him as bade saab in part 2 would have been crazy," wrote a user on Reddit, while another rallied for Paresh Rawal's iconic presence in the Ranveer Singh starrer.
Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Release Trailer LIVE: Ranveer Singh's new trailer just hours away
Ranveer Singh's latest, Dhurandhar 2 The Revenger, trailer is set to drop at 11:01 AM. With less than an hour remaining, expectations are running high with excitement even higher.
As Hamza, aka Ranveer Singh, who is originally an Indian spy named Jaskirat, prepares to take over as Sher-e-Baloch, fans are awaiting a viral soundtrack to support his character. Known for its viral soundtracks and background scores, reports suggest that Dhurandhar 2 will deliver a feature song, especially for Singh. But, it will come with a twist in the storyline, crucial to carry the plot ahead!
Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Release Trailer LIVE: Censor certificate still awaited
While there is a loud buzz about Dhurandhar 2, and the trailer is scheduled to release later today, the Aditya Dhar director has not yet received a censor certification from the CBFC, reported the Indian Express.
Facing a last-minute hurdle with the BMC, this follows Jana Nayagan's long-awaited release after finding itself in a legal soup with the censor board.
Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Trailer LIVE: Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in 1 year?
There is no doubt that Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will pack cinemas upon its release. After completing a Rs 1300 crore dream run in February 2026, the sequel is predicted to etch more records under the Dhurandhar name. However, Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is also set to release later this year, in November, as reports predict another high-performing release from Bollywood.
Reacting to this phenomenon, netizens found the comparison bizarre, negating Ramayana's blockbuster potential. However, it is too early to predict such an outcome, with little to no details for Ramayana revealed, yet.
Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Release Trailer LIVE: When will pre-booking start?
The Dhurandar 2 trailer is set to release shortly today, March 7, at 11:01 AM IST. As per the latest reports, the paid previews will be held on March 18, a day ahead of the Dhurandhar: The Revenge release date. The pre-bookings will be open after the trailer is launched at 11 AM.
Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Trailer LIVE: Can Dhurandhar The Revenge beat the Rs 1300 crore mark?
Dhurandhar, the first movie in the franchise, has a lifetime collection of over Rs 1300 crore. With the benchmark set high, Internet speculations are wary if the sequel can outperform this box office feat. However, as Pinkvilla predicts a Rs 80 crore opening day for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, it will be significantly higher than Dhurandhar (2025), which crossed nearly Rs 30 crore on Day 1 in India.
Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Release Trailer LIVE: Toxic trumps Dhurandhar on BookMyShow
Despite a delayed release of Yash's Toxic, fans on social media have expressed extensive interest for the June release. While 318k have voted 'interested' for Dhurandhar 2, over 400k fans have voted for Toxic on the ticketing platform, BookMyShow.
Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Trailer LIVE: Is there an URI link?
Several fan theories on social media, days after Dhurandhar’s release, speculated a link between Aditya Dhar’s spy universes. However, this reported news might just be a nod to the extensive fan theories.
One of the first easter egg spotted by cinephiles pointed at the absence of Yami Gautam‘s husband on screen, in 2016’s Uri. Interestingly, he too, was named Jaskirat Singh Rangi, which was later revealed as Ranveer Singh’s actual name, who was operating under the alias of Hamza in Rahman Dakait’s gang.
In Uri, the character of Jaskirat was mentioned, but not seen. Several reports and Internet rumours did not consider this as a mere coincidence but a deliberate attempt by Dhar to link his spy-universes. However, the timeline remains unclear, as Uri mentions the death of a character named ‘Jaskirat’. The question still remains: are Dhurandhar and Uri connected, and is Uri a ‘sequel in time’ of Dhurandhar?
Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Release Trailer LIVE: About Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustad Bhagat Singh'
Scheduled for the Ugadi festival, Pawan Kalyan will clash with Dhurandhar on March 19. Initially slated for a March 26 release, it portrays Kalyan in the titular role of the police officer, Bhagat Singh, who was once a young tribal boy.
Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Trailer LIVE: Is Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar Part 2?
Akhaye Khanna, known for his viral entry to the Flipperachi's score FA9LA, played the character of Rahman Dakait. However, it ended on a sad note as he was reportedly killed off, in a twisted strategy by SP Aslam and the Indian intelligence. However, as an actor, etching a memory in the fans' hearts, the Internet is hopeful for a parallel timeline comeback of Khanna's character.
Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Release Trailer LIVE: Fans react online
"I don’t know why, but there is a feeling that Dhurandhar 2 might not be as good as Dhurandhar…just a weird feeling…I hope I am wrong and this movie will be even better than the first," wrote a concerned fan, hoping for a blockbuster entertainer on March 19.