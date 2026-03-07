Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Trailer Live Updates: Ranveer Singh’s biggest hit yet took the box office by storm with the December release, Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, it brought Akshaye Khanna to the big screen after Chhaava’s dream run. With viral soundtracks and curated yet gory action scenes, Dhurandhar: The Revenge returns to win the hearts of its global audience, as the Dhurandhar 2 trailer has officially launched on March 7.

Within 4 minutes of its release, the Dhurandhar Part 2 trailer got over 20,000 views. Announcing it in a post, Singh wrote, ‘Told you it was personal…’ and shared that the paid previews would be held on March 18. As fans on X (formerly Twitter) described it as ‘4 minutes of rampage’, R Madhavan’s ‘Honsla Eendhan Badla’ quickly became viral. The post has over 1 lakh views and more, with over 5000 comments, and counting!

Ever since the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was announced in the post-credits of the first film, fans couldn’t keep calm for the much-awaited moment in pop culture. Scripting history, the Rs 1300 crore franchise has not only silenced several releases during its theatrical run, but given stiff competition to international releases.

Building an inevitable spyverse, Dhar started a Bollywood phenomenon that no one could foresee after Vanga’s Animal. However, as per the latest update, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set for release on Eid, on March 19.

Dhurandhar 2 no longer clashing with Toxic?

Amid the high-buzz Eid 2026 weekend, Dhurandhar 2 and Yash’s Toxic were set to clash at the box office. However, earlier this week on Holi 2026, the latter’s makers announced a significant delay in its release.

According to the latest statement from KVN Productions, Toxic is set to be released on June 4. It was postponed, given the unfortunate yet gruesome disturbances in the Middle East, a significant audience gainer for Indian films. While several speculations arose, predicting Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s delay, the release remains undeterred so far. At the same time, Toxic is rumoured to clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, as it swerves a clash with Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan and Akshay Kumar’s Bhoot Bangla in April 2026.

