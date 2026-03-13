The Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is currently breaking major records in the North American Box Office. Even before its official theatrical debut on March 19, 2026 the film’s advance bookings have surpassed the opening weekend earnings of several major blockbusters by Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

According to reports from Koimoi and Sacnilk, the film has already grossed over $2.8 million for its first weekend in the United States and Canada through pre-sales alone. This is monumental for several different reasons but mainly because the craze behind the film was unexpected by the makers, at least not at the level it sits upon currently.

ALSO READ Simone Ashley’s calm face next to Miranda Priestly breaks the internet after The Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser

Surpassing established Bollywood records

The momentum for Dhurandhar 2 has allowed it to axe the opening weekend numbers of multiple high-profile Hindi films. Currently, the film’s advance sales in North America have already moved past the total three-day collections of four major Shah Rukh Khan hits, including Happy New Year ($1.99 million), My Name Is Khan ($1.94 million), and Dilwale ($1.92 million).

The sequel has also outpaced several of Salman Khan’s biggest commercial successes. As reported by The Indian Express, the film’s pre-release totals have exceeded the opening weekend figures for Bajrangi Bhaijaan ($2.62 million), Tiger 3 ($2.44 million), and Sultan ($2.37 million). This level of interest is unusual for a film that is still a week away from its premiere, showing just how in-demand the franchise is among movie goers.

Factors driving this frenzy

The high level of anticipation is largely credited to the massive success of the first Dhurandhar film, which ended its run as the second-highest-grossing Indian film ever in North America. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal.

The film is now targeting a $4 million opening weekend in the US and Canada. If it reaches this goal, it will challenge the records held by pan-India hits like RRR and Baahubali 2. Unlike the first part, the sequel is being released in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada – to capture a wider global audience. With paid previews starting on March 18, the film is expected to be one of the largest Indian releases of the year.