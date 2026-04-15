Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection day 28: As Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge completes nearly a month on the big screen, it has officially become the fastest Bollywood film to enter the Rs 1000 crore domestically. While it is still inches away from Pushpa 2, the overall worldwide tally has reached Rs 1727 crore.

With Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhoot Bangla’ releasing later this week, the slight uptick after Monday’s slump poses stiff competition for the sci-fi horror-comedy. However, Bhoot Bangla’s advance booking report revealed a collection of Rs 38.91 lakh so far, as per Sacnilk.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office collection day 28

Now in its fourth week, Dhurandhar: The Revenge saw a slow start to the weekend before picking up momentum. The film opened Friday with Rs 7 crore but recovered well over the weekend, collecting Rs 13.50 crore on Saturday and adding another Rs 14.50 crore on Sunday.

However, the familiar Monday slowdown continued for Aditya Dhar’s film, a trend that has been visible since the second week. Collections dropped by nearly 64–65% on Monday, bringing the day’s earnings down to Rs 5.20 crore. However, Tuesday brought some recovery for the Ranveer Singh starrer. Dhurandhar 2 climbed back to Rs 7.05 crore with a 16% occupancy rate.

Dhurandhar 2 box office: Language-wise performance

Across languages, the Hindi version has been the clear leader at the box office, contributing the majority of the film’s earnings with a massive Rs 1022 crore. The Telugu version has also performed strongly, earning around Rs 42 crore despite its delayed release on opening day. Several prominent names from the South film industry, including Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ram Gopal Varma and Prabhas, have praised the film’s impressive run.

The Tamil version ranks third, collecting Rs 21.81 crore across nearly 14,000 shows in India. Meanwhile, the Kannada and Malayalam versions have reported steady collections with Rs 4 crore and Rs 2 crore, respectively.

As Dhurandhar: The Revenge approaches its fourth week in theatres, the official date for its OTT release has not been announced yet. After moving away from Netflix to JioHotstar, industry estimates suggest the film could arrive on streaming around May 2026, though a later release cannot be ruled out.