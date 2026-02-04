With the theatrical release of Dhurandhar 2 a month away, excitement around the Aditya Dhar movie is building up. The first look poster, as well as the teaser of the second part titled Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, dropped on Tuesday, February 3, revealing details about its OTT platform.

It wasn’t very difficult to spot that the fiery first look poster of Dhurandhar 2 Revenge also mentioned its OTT platform, and it’s not Netflix.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT platform revealed

One look at the poster and it becomes immediately clear that the film will stream on JioHotstar, unlike Part 1, which premiered on Netflix. While it’s unclear when the film will arrive on OTT after its theatrical release on March 19, 2026, in five languages.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer has also shifted music labels for its second installment, as the film’s music rights are with T-series instead of Saregama.

Dhurandhar 2 first teaser goes viral

The first teaser of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge dropped on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at 12:12 pm and immediately sent the internet into a tizzy. Minutes after Ranveer Singh unveiled the short clip on his Instagram handle, likes and reactions started pouring in, showing the massive excitement around the second part of 2025’s biggest hit.

However, many fans were not happy with the lack of novelty factor in the much-awaited teaser as they complained that most of the visuals have already been shown to them at the end of Dhurandhar Part 1.

What’s in store for fans in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge

Starting off from where it left, the teaser gave a sneak peek into Ranveer’s transformation from Jaskirat Singh Rangi to the dreaded gangster Hamza. As the second part explores Hamza’s backstory, Ranveer is seen in a different clean-shaven avatar.

Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan who are set to make a comeback with Dhurandhar 2, were also seen in the teaser. The teaser ends with the lines – “Ye naya Hindustan hai, ye ghar me ghusega bhi aur maarega bhi.”