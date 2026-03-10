Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge OTT release: The sequel to Ranveer Singh‘s blockbuster franchise, Dhurandhar, will be officially out on Friday, March 19. As the Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge trailer took the Internet by storm, Aditya Dhar’s fan base grew even bigger.

Loaded by action, catchy soundtracks, and yet another twisted plot, fans were left staggered by Hamza’s takeover of Lyari and Yalina’s act of rebellion. While fashion critics decoded some fashion moments from the 3-minute 56-second trailer, others were impressed by Hamza’s fiery new avatar. As the Ranveer Singh-Arjun Rampal chemistry deepened, the Internet hoped for the announcement of Dhurandhar 3.

However, as per a Pinkvilla report, the platform for Dhurandhar 2’s OTT release has been revealed. Here’s where you can enjoy the blockbuster sequel on your screens.

Dhurandhar The Revenge OTT release: Not Netflix, not Prime

According to Pinkvilla, Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge will release on JioHostar after its theatrical run. Dhurandhar, the first part in the series, however, was released on Netflix, ranking at the top, garnering several million views as it continues to dominate the global rankings, even today.

With the posters prominently flashing JioStudios on the posters and at the end of the trailer, the reports concluded that Dhurandhar 2 will stream on JioHotstar. However, the official release date of Dhurandhar: The Revenge‘s OTT debut has not been announced yet.

As per the schedule, the makers of Dhurandhar reportedly signed an 8-week release and the movie is expected to release on the OTT giant within 45-60 days of its theatrical debut on the big screen. Hitting the cinema on March 19, Dhurandhar 2 will release on JioHotstar in the second week of June or later, as per the discretion of JioHotstar, unlike Netflix’s 8-week deal, days after Yash’s Toxic releases in theatres on June 4.

This isn’t the only major change that went on behind the scenes of making Dhurandhar. While the music rights of the December 2025 film remained with Saregama, this time, for Dhurandhar 2, they have gone to T-Series.

The Dhurandhar 2 hype so far has minted nearly Rs 10 crore in paid previews, so far, after the film sold around 2 lakh tickets, as it eyes a Rs 100 crore opening day.