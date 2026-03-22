Indian cinema has been quietly – and then not so quietly – dismantling the global Box Office one record at a time. The release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19, 2026 marked a seismic moment for Bollywood specifically, with Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller becoming the only Hindi film to crack the top 10 list of biggest worldwide opening days in Indian cinema history.

As per Sacnilk, the film opened to a worldwide gross of Rs 236.64 crore on Day 1, making it the second-biggest Indian opener of all time and the single biggest Bollywood opener ever recorded. Here is the full list of top 10 films to register biggest opening day:

Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024) – Rs 275.2 crore

As per Koimoi, Pushpa 2: The Rule holds the crown as the biggest Indian opener of all time with a worldwide gross of Rs 275.2 crore on Day 1. Allu Arjun’s pan-India blockbuster obliterated every previous record when it released in December 2024, and despite the massive impact of Dhurandhar 2, it still stands at the top of the all-time list by a significant margin.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026) – Rs 236.64 crore

As per Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge opened to Rs 236.64 crore worldwide on Day 1 – the biggest opening day ever for a Bollywood film and the only Hindi film to crack the top 10 all-time Indian openers list.

The film’s India net collection stood at Rs 128 crore, which included Rs 43 crore from paid previews and Rs 85 crore on opening day itself. Notably, the film achieved this distinction despite being banned in Gulf countries. It has now surpassed RRR, Baahubali 2 and every other Indian film except Pushpa 2 on the all-time opening day chart.

RRR (2022) – Rs 223 crore

SS Rajamouli’s RRR was groundbreaking in more ways than one. It not only won an Academy Award but also opened up the Box Office with a whopping Rs 223 crore, which was a massive achievement at the time. It’s success was so massive that it became a major cultural trend across the world.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) – Rs 217 crore

This was the movie that shifted the entire industry. According to reports from Koimoi, Baahubali 2 earned Rs 217 crore worldwide on its first day, a figure that completely changed the expectations of both Indian audiences and industry experts regarding what a film could achieve at the domestic and international Box Office.

Kalki 2898 AD (2024) – Rs 177.7 crore

Prabhas’s science-fiction film Kalki 2898 AD earned Rs 177.7 crore globally on its first day, marking it as a major success for Indian cinema in 2024. This opening was a significant milestone for high-budget genre films in India; demonstrating the growing appeal of large-scale productions across the entire country.

KGF: Chapter 2 (2022) – Rs 159 crore

Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 opened to Rs 159 crore worldwide, arriving on the back of one of the most ferocious pre-release buildups in Indian cinema history. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever made.

Salaar Part 1 (2023) – Rs 158.1 crore

Prabhas returned to the top of the charts with Salaar Part 1, which opened to Rs 158.1 crore worldwide. The Prashanth Neel directorial was one of the most anticipated south Indian releases of 2023 and delivered a thunderous opening day.

Coolie (2025) – Rs 153 crore

Rajinikanth’s Coolie opened to Rs 153 crore worldwide on its first day in 2025, making a massive display of the endurance power of the superstar at the Box Office and his ability to command massive opening days across global markets.

They Call Him OG (2025) – Rs 144 crore

Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG opened to Rs 144 crore worldwide – a record-breaking debut for the actor-politician that held multiple Indian cinema records before Dhurandhar 2 arrived and surpassed several of them.

Leo (2023) – Rs 142.9 crore

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo rounds out the top ten with a worldwide opening day gross of Rs 142.9 crore — a figure that pushed Jr NTR’s Devara: Part 1, which had previously held this position, out of the top ten entirely.