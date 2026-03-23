Dhurandhar: The Revenge has done what no Bollywood film has ever done before – and it has done it in just four days. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller has rewritten the record books at a pace that has left the entire industry in a state of disbelief, crossing Rs 750 crore worldwide in its opening weekend and cementing its place as one of the most extraordinary box office stories in Indian cinema history.

The numbers that are making history

As per Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has accumulated a worldwide gross of Rs 751.97 crore in just four days – comprising Rs 541.97 crore from India gross and Rs 210 crore from overseas markets.

The film’s four-day India net collection stands at Rs 454.12 crore. Day 3 brought in Rs 113 crore and Day 4 (Sunday) delivered an even stronger Rs 114.85 crore – a 1.6% increase over the previous day. This makes it the first film in Indian cinema history to record back-to-back Rs 100 crore-plus single-day net collections.

The film has already recorded the biggest opening week in Hindi cinema history with over Rs 430 crore in just four days, surpassing Pushpa 2’s Rs 425.10 crore opening week, Pathaan’s Rs 351 crore and Jawan’s Rs 347.98 crore according to Sacnilk.

In comparison, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan had collected Rs 220 crore in four days, while Jawan had collected Rs 286.16 crore over the same period – both of which Dhurandhar 2 has left far behind.

Records broken, milestones ahead

As per Sacnilk, in just three days the film had already surpassed the lifetime earnings of Gadar 2, which had grossed Rs 686 crore worldwide during its entire theatrical run.

The film also surpassed the lifetime India net collections of Dangal at Rs 387 crore, Bajrangi Bhaijaan at approximately Rs 421 crore and Baahubali: The Beginning at approximately Rs 421 crore – all within four days of release.

Filmibeat citing real-time updates from Sacnilk reported that, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has continued its phenomenal run into Day 5, collecting approximately Rs 27.25 crore by 5:15 PM on Monday alone.

With this, the film’s total India gross has surged to approximately Rs 567.85 crore, while the India net collection stands at an impressive Rs 476.05 crore so far – with final Day 5 figures still awaited. The industry is now expecting the film to become the first ever to enter the Rs 1,000 crore net club in a single language in India – and the early signs are pointing firmly in that direction.