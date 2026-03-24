Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar have officially scripted history as Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge smashes its way through records. Standing just behind Pushpa 2 to become the biggest Bollywood movie in the world, the Dhurandhar sequel secured over $80 million in five days at the global box office.

As reports predict a Rs 500 crore domestic growth on day 5, Dhurandhar’s dominion has just begun. Starring Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles, the four-hour movie is delivering houseful shows through the day. And with PM Modi’s cameo, fans worldwide are left divided between supporting Aditya Dhar’s creation and the not-so-subtle messaging conveyed through the movie, as per several netizens on social media.

While fans try to dissect several aspects of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 role, they are left confused whether Jaskirat Singh Rangi is a real-life agent. Giving him an AI-generated happy ending, a large part of the Internet is invested in Dhurandhar 2, and the groovy soundtracks are like fuel to the fire.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 5

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge experienced a significant dip in occupancy rates during morning shows. After filling nearly 75 per cent of the seats on day 4, Dhurandhar 2 recorded a footfall of 27.69 per cent on its first Monday. Unlike previous trends, the Ranveer Singh spy-thriller had earned Rs 7.89 crore from its morning shows till 12:30 PM.

However, final numbers report a 50 per cent dip in collections as the Monday raked in Rs 77.79 crore in gross collections and Rs 65 crore net, across 20,382 shows, as per Filmibeat. Dhurandhar 2 has smoothly entered the Rs 500 crore club in India with an overall occupancy of 44.1 per cent, down from nearly 80 per cent on day 4.

Worldwide, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has collected Rs 210 crore, minting $81 million globally, according to Deadline.

Dhurandhar’s allegedly saffron narrative

Addressing the several comments on social media about Dhurandhar 2’s alleged propaganda messaging, the film’s vocal supporter, Ram Gopal Varma, opened up recently. Speaking to ANI, he said that while everyone has their own viewpoint, Dhar has shared his own perspective through the film. “If you don’t agree with it, you may call it propaganda or false, but then you can make your own film in response,” he added.

Questioning the narrative, a user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “The people who call Dhurandhar 2 a propaganda, I really wanna hear what exactly makes you say that? The oath-taking ceremony of Modi ji? Or his announcing demonetization?” At the same time, another user opined on X (@5aabii), “Watched Dhurandhar 2, a propaganda spy thriller. Nothing new. Only innovative part was new murder methods, everything else felt like a recycled WhatsApp forwards from the last 12 years.”