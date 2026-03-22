Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is absolutely killing it at the box office. After a massive start, the movie is showing no signs of slowing down as it hits its first Sunday. Following a huge Saturday jump, early trends for Day 4 suggest we are looking at another monster total by the time the night shows wrap up.

According to early data from Sacnilk, the film has already raked in about Rs 9.75 crore from Sunday morning shows alone. With over 3,300 shows tracked so far, occupancy is sitting at a stellar 73.7%. Usually, this means the evening and night shows will be packed, pushing those numbers even higher across the country.

Back in the Rs 100 crore club

As per Sacnilk, the movie really shifted gears on Saturday (Day 3). After a solid Friday, the sequel saw a massive jump, bringing in a staggering Rs 113.00 crore. This comes after a huge opening on Thursday of Rs 102.55 crore and a Friday haul of Rs 80.72 crore.

That Saturday spike was driven by an incredible 81.6% occupancy across nearly 21,000 shows. It’s clear that great word-of-mouth is doing its job, turning this action flick into a record-breaking machine.

Total Box Office: India and Worldwide

With the early Sunday numbers coming in, the film’s total domestic collection has already reached a massive Rs 349.02 crore net in India. Meanwhile, the worldwide collection has officially crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in just three and a half days. Trade experts believe that by the time Sunday night wraps up, the film could be eyeing a global total of over Rs 600 crore, a feat rarely seen in Indian cinema.

Dhurandhar 2: Sunday’s early trends

The Hindi version is still the main contributor collecting Rs 9.32 crore so far today with a strong 75% occupancy. It’s also finding its footing in other markets, with the Telugu and Tamil versions adding Rs 0.35 crore and Rs 0.08 crore respectively. Trade experts are betting on a major spike during the evening slots, especially in big cities like Mumbai and Delhi, where the movie is already overperforming.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is setting a new benchmark

The sequel brings back Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian spy working undercover in Karachi. Between Aditya Dhar’s directing and a high-stakes story that builds on the 2025 original, the film has clearly hit the jackpot with the audience.

With this kind of energy, Dhurandhar 2 is on track to smash several first-week records. It all started with a massive Rs 43.00 crore from Day 0 previews, and it hasn’t looked back since. As the final Sunday numbers come in, we could see this weekend’s total reach heights never seen before for a spy film in India.