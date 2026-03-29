Dhurandhar: The Revenge is showing no signs of slowing down. As Ranveer Singh’s record-breaking spy thriller heads into its second weekend, Day 10 has delivered exactly what the trade needed to see – a strong Saturday jump that confirms the film’s extraordinary hold at the box office.

As per Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 62.35 crore net on Day 10 from 18,786 shows, a 49.3% jump over Day 9’s Rs 41.75 crore. Here is the complete picture.

Box office performance

Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s ten-day India net collection now stands at Rs 778.77 crore across all languages and formats – with the total India gross reaching Rs 930 crore through Day 10 according to Sacnilk. In Hindi alone, the film has crossed Rs 781 crore net in just ten days – a figure that has the industry buzzing about the possibility of the first-ever Rs 1,000 crore net Hindi film; a milestone no Bollywood release has ever achieved.

On the worldwide front, as per Sacnilk, the film has crossed Rs 1,226.44 crore globally through Day 10 – firmly establishing itself among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. In the North American Box Office, the film has reached $19.40 million – surpassing Kalki 2898 AD’s lifetime North America gross of $18.60 million and sitting just behind the original Dhurandhar’s $20.65 million lifetime total.

Theatre occupancy

As per Sacnilk, Day 10 occupancy stood at 43.8% across 18,786 shows – a significant recovery from Day 9’s 31.5% and a clear indicator that the second weekend is delivering the bump the makers had anticipated.

For context, the film recorded its the most footfalls on Day 4 with an occupancy of 76.1%, with Day 3 following close behind at 73.5%. It’s normal for even a big movie like this to see a dip in attendance during the week.

The Day 10 recovery to 43.8% shows that Dhurandhar is refusing to slow down, even as it heads into week 3 of it’s theatrical run. The only wild card now is the IPL. As the 2026 season heats up, It is only a matter of time before the film proves if it can keep its audience on weekdays or if the cricket craze starts eating into its ticket sales.