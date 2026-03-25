Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 7: Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Aditya Dhar appear to have pulled off a major box-office moment with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which has stormed theatres worldwide and quickly begun rewriting box office records.

Within just five days of its release, the sequel has reportedly crossed the $80 million mark globally, placing it among the top-performing Hindi films internationally. The film is currently trailing only Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2.

After crossing the Rs 500 crore mark on day five, Dhurandhar 2 reported a slight dip in collections and the occupancy rate at the domestic box office. However, globally, the film has grossed over Rs 900 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.

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Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office collection week 1

The Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun starrer has officially neared the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide, after collecting Rs 231 crore overseas. As reports predict a Rs 2000 crore weekend, there is no stopping the Dhurandhar fever, as it silences global heavyweights like Ryan Gosling’s ‘Project Hail Mary’.

In India, however, after opening to Rs 102 crore across 20,000 shows, Dhurandhar 2 saw a slight decline the next day, on Friday. Although it failed to touch the Rs 100 crore mark with Rs 80.72 crore collections that day, it jumped back up on the weekend.

Within four days of its release, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already crossed Rs 750 crore worldwide, grossing an opening weekend of more than Rs 220 crore.

However, the Monday blues hit hard. A steep decline of 50 per cent was observed as collections dropped to Rs 65 crore on day 5, with much lower occupancy rates. While day 6 ended at Rs 56.55 crore, less than 40 per cent of seats were filled across India. As of now, Sacnilk reports a Rs 65 lakh collection for day 7, as reports suggest ending the opening week on a high note.

The nearly four-hour action spectacle features a packed ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.