Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has entered its first Monday at the box office, and the numbers are showing the usual weekday dip. After a packed opening weekend, the rush in theatres has slowed, but the film is still managing to hold on.

As per early Day 5 box office report by Sacnilk, the film has collected around Rs 2.37 crore until 9:30am. With this, its total India net collection has gone up to Rs 456.49 crore. These are live figures, and the final total for the day is expected to be slightly higher by night.

A flying start at the box office

The film didn’t take time to pick up. According to Sacnilk, it started strong with Rs 43 crore coming in from paid previews alone. That early momentum carried into Day 1 (Thursday), when it collected Rs 102.55 crore.

On Day 2 (Friday), the film added another Rs 80.72 crore. While there was a slight drop, the numbers were still strong. Then came the weekend, which changed the pace again. On Saturday, the film jumped to Rs 113 crore, followed by Rs 114.85 crore on Sunday.

These four days did most of the work, helping the film cross the Rs 400 crore mark quickly and putting it among the top performers in recent times.

Monday brings a dip in footfall for Dhurandhar: The Revenge

By Day 5, the film ran in 1,353 shows across the country. Occupancy is around 48.7%, which is clearly lower than the weekend but expected for a working day.

The Hindi version continues to lead the business. It has earned about Rs 2.37 crore so far on Monday with close to 49% occupancy across 1,328 shows. The Telugu version has added around Rs 0.02 crore from limited screens, while the Tamil version is not in play at the moment.

While the drop is visible, the film has not crashed. It is still drawing an audience, just at a slower pace compared to the weekend rush.

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Audience response still helping Ranveer Singh’s starrer

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is continuing to benefit from positive word of mouth. Many viewers are taking to social media platforms like Instagram and X recommending the film.

This steady response is one of the reasons why the film is still roaring at the box office. The early numbers have already made Dhurandhar: The Revenge secure its position as one of the biggest Hindi releases in recent months.

Future box office predictions for Dhurandhar 2

With over Rs 450 crore already in its total, the film is in a comfortable position. The coming weekdays will decide how well it can maintain this pace before the next weekend arrives.

If the film manages to stay steady through the week, it could see another jump in collections over the weekend. For now, despite the Monday dip, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its run with solid numbers and remains one of the top films currently playing in theatres.