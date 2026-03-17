Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge advance booking collection: Ranveer Singh’s biggest film so far, Dhurandhar, is days away from its sequel release. Set to release on Thursday, March 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is one of the most-awaited films of 2026. After creating global waves at the box office, the first part of Aditya Dhar’s spy-verse became worth Rs 1300 crore and it is only increasing now.

After the Dhurandhar 2 trailer launched on March 7, industry trackers reported mega-sales after fans thronged to catch the paid previews on March 18. After collecting more than Rs 40 crore from pre-sales alone, as reported by Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 is now expecting a Rs 130 crore opening weekend.

Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge advance collection: Latest update

Snowballing to a box office feat, Dhurandhar 2 has sold nearly 2 lakh tickets for its opening day, adding its first Rs 7 crore to the box office collection, ahead of its release. Overall, the advance booking for its debut day totals to nearly Rs 30 crore, while excluding block bookings, it totals to Rs 20.66 crore, from 4.74 lakh tickets. Latest Sacnilk data also reported a Rs 60 crore overseas pre-sales collection for the Dhurandhar 2 weekend. Currently, the combined toal for the opening weekend, including premier and day 1, stands at more than Rs 130 crore, with block seats.

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Dhurandhar: The Revenge is on its way to beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (2023) and Jawan (2023) in pre-sales, which collected Rs 32 crore and Rs 40.75 crore, respectively. In terms of opening day records, Dhurandhar (2025) opened to Rs 28 crore, which neared Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal (2023). The Ranbir Kapoor-Bobby Deol family-crime drama opened to Rs 29.25 crore at the Indian box office. However, the Dhurandhar sequel is predicted to have a much bigger opening weekend, nearing Rs 100 crore, as per Pinkvilla.

Higher demands are being reported from Delhi NCR and Maharashtra, which contributed Rs 4.6 crore and Rs 7.64 crore, respectively, for Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge advance booking report on day one.