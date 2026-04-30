The Devil Wears Prada 2 advance collection: The Met Gala is nearly here, and so is the most-awaited fashion movie of the year, the sequel to the cult favourite ‘The Devil Wears Prada’. Reprising after 20 years, the cast, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reunite to take over the box office yet again.

Stirring the box office with a fiery start, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to dominate the big screen and give stiff competition to ‘Michael’. The ‘King of Pop’ biopic not only crossed the $100 million mark in five days, but it also beat India’s biggest blockbuster, ‘Dhruandhar: The Revenge’, in the US.

The $180 million opening

According to industry estimates, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to open to $180 million at the big screen. Boosted by a $73 million collection in the US, as per Deadline, the film has recorded an advance collection of $20 million.

The second weekend of the Meryl Streep-Anne Hathaway starrer is also set to extend to Mother’s Day and opening to Labour Day, a significant holiday in Latin America.

For India, Pinkvilla reported that The Devil Wears Prada 2 has sold nearly 23,000 tickets across all major chains. And the report predicts a Rs 7 crore opening day for India as the paid previews kick off today, Thursday, April 30.

Several reports also predict that the sequel is set to overtake the original’s lifetime collection within weeks of its release, as The Hollywood Reporter predicts a $100 million overseas collection. But what was released 20 years ago includes two generations of excited fans whose expectations are soaring through the roof, and bringing back an iconic plot, which was once inspired by the book by Lauren Weisberger, is not an easy task.

Ahead of the film’s launch, Lady Gaga and Doechii release their collaboration project for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ – Runway. Releasing the rhine-stone-studded music video, with costumes from Gaurav Gupta, it has amassed over 3 million views on YouTube alone.

However, The Devil Wears Prada 2 was much more than a familiar $40 million, given salaries and marketing costs alone. The THR report claimed that the Anne Hathaway headliner took nearly $100 million to produce before marketing.

With Anna Wintour‘s step down from her historic role as the Vogue Editor-in-Chief and the upcoming 2026 Met Gala, fans are set to witness more than just a ‘fashion film’, but a journey that took 20 years to bring back.