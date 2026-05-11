Twenty years after Miranda Priestly first demanded her coat, Hollywood got a resounding answer: millennials will absolutely show up. The Devil Wears Prada 2, the long-awaited sequel reuniting Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, has become one of 2026’s most remarkable box office success stories, shattering expectations and outpacing its beloved predecessor within weeks.

Released on May 1, 2026, by 20th Century Studios under Disney, the David Frankel-directed sequel opened to $77 million domestically from 4,150 North American theatres, according to Boxoffice Pro.

That figure is nearly three times the original film’s 2006 domestic debut of $27.5 million and ranks as the third-best domestic opening of the year so far, behind The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Project Hail Mary.

As per Fortune, it is also the highest opening weekend for a traditional comedy since Pitch Perfect 2 in 2015, and the biggest opening of Meryl Streep’s entire career.

A global fashion statement: The international numbers

Where the sequel truly made its mark, however, was overseas. Per Screen International, The Devil Wears Prada 2 delivered the second-highest worldwide opening for a US studio film in 2026, behind only The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

It racked up $156.6 million internationally in its opening frame, more than double its domestic debut, for a combined global bow of $233.6 million, according to Deadline.

Italy – home of the Prada brand – led all international markets with $16.6 million, followed by Brazil at $12.6 million and the UK at $12 million. Europe as a whole contributed $78 million, while Asia-Pacific delivered $40 million and Latin America added $38.5 million, with Brazil and Argentina accounting for 60% of the region’s gross.

The film was produced on a reported budget of approximately $100 million and, by industry convention, needed roughly 2.5 times that figure to break even. According to Koimoi, it crossed that threshold in just six days, already sitting $3.2 million above its break-even mark at the $253 million worldwide mark mid-week.

Overtaking the original and eyeing $700 million

By its second weekend, The Devil Wears Prada 2 had firmly overtaken the entire lifetime theatrical run of the 2006 original. According to Variety, after two weekends the sequel had collected $433 million globally – $144 million domestically and $288 million internationally across 51 territories.

Top-earning markets in the cumulative run include the United Kingdom and Italy, each at $28 million, followed by Brazil at $22 million and Mexico at $20 million. The original film earned $326 million worldwide over its entire theatrical run, a number the sequel had already left behind.

According to Deadline, the film is now projected to finish above $700 million worldwide. In its second weekend, it held the No. 1 position with $43 million domestically, edging out the debut of Mortal Kombat II, which opened to $40 million.

According to Box Office Pro, Disney has become the first studio in 2026 to cross $2 billion worldwide, with the sequel playing a big part in achieving that.

Given the strong word-of-mouth and several international markets still opening, The Devil Wears Prada 2 looks set to be one of the biggest films of the year – and one of those rare sequels that didn’t just revisit a beloved story, but actually managed to top it.