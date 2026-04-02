The Delhi High Court, on April 2, 2026, ordered a complete and immediate ban on the song Volume 1 by rappers Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah. The court has directed the Central Government, social media companies, and music streaming platforms to remove the track entirely from the internet. The order makes it clear that not even snippets or lyrics of the song should remain available to the public.

The Court’s verdict on the lyrics

As per Bar and Bench, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued the order after listening to the song in his private chambers. The judge stated that this is one of the rare cases where the ‘conscience of the court is shocked to its absolute core.’ In his official remarks, the judge described the song as deeply vulgar and dehumanising toward women.

The court noted that the track lacks any artistic or social value. Instead, the lyrics treat women as objects for ridicule and sexual gratification. The ruling further stated that no civilised society can allow such content to stay on digital platforms, as it is offensive and a direct attack on the dignity of women.

Background of the two-decade-old track

Volume 1 is not a new release; it is an underground track that came out nearly twenty years ago. While it played a role in the early careers of both Honey Singh and Badshah, it has faced constant criticism and legal complaints over the years for its explicit language. The song was created during their time with the ‘Mafia Mundeer’ collective, long before both became mainstream Bollywood superstars.

The track has also been a major point of personal dispute between the two artists. For years, Badshah has accused Honey Singh of taking all the credit for their early collaborations, while Honey Singh has denied those claims. Regardless of their past rivalry, both artists are now legally required to remove the song from their official social media pages and all streaming platforms.

How the ban will be enforced

The legal action began after an organisation called Hindu Shakti Dal filed a petition in the court. The group approached the bench following reports that Honey Singh had recently performed parts of the song during a live concert.

The High Court’s ruling is a ‘blanket ban,’ which means it applies to the original audio, fan-made remixes, and lyric videos. The court has allowed the petitioners to find and report any active links (URLs) of the song still available online. Once these links are submitted to the government, authorities are mandated to block them immediately to ensure the song is removed from the public eye for good.