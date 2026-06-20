Shahid Kapoor’s latest rom-com, Cocktail 2, also starring Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, has been an instant hit with the audience. A familiar theme, unforgettable faces, and the mystery behind a forbidden chemistry – Cocktail 2 was a much-awaited release from Bollywood. Giving stiff competition to Imitiaz Ali’s ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’, with Diljit Dosanjh and Vedang Raina, Cocktail 2 has become one of the biggest Bollywood openers in 2026.

With advance collections of over Rs 5.5 crore, the day zero collections gave a boost to this now-viral rom-com. Said to be the spiritual sequel of ‘Cocktail’ (2012) with Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty, and Deepika Padukone, this re-imagined love story is more than just a love triangle. Touching the themes of modern love, there’s chaos, there’s nostalgia, and there are Bollywood’s hottest faces on the big screen.

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 1

Released on Friday, June 19, Cocktail 2 opened to a strong start across screens in India. According to industry Sacnilk, the Cocktail 2 box office collection crossed the Rs 13.50 crore mark on its opening day.

With a gross of Rs 16.20 crore across 10,835 shows, the Shahid Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna starrer raked in another Rs 4 crore from global screens. Overall, the rom-com has pushed worldwide collections beyond the Rs 20 crore mark at the box office.

Cocktail 2 also recorded an average occupancy rate of 21%. While both Diljit Dosanjh and Shahid Kapoor have given strong performances, ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ recorded a higher occupancy rate than Cocktail 2, but it has managed to duck out of the box office race. After a week of its release, the romantic-drama stands at Rs 14.15 crore, as per Sacnilk, as Cocktail 2 soared past with a Rs 20 crore opening day. Interestingly, with the comeback of the rom-com fever, Cocktail 2 came close to Ranveer Singh’s mega-blockbuster Dhurandhar (2025), which debuted with Rs 26 crore on its opening day.

With mixed reviews and the weekend coming in, the only question that remains is whether Cocktail 2 can enter the Rs 100 crore club. In comparison with Cocktail (2012), the sequel-in-spirit has had a much bigger opening with a 100% increase. The Saif Ali Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer, however, collected Rs 121.78 crore during its theatrical release, as it neared the Rs 100 crore mark in India, while grossing Rs 25.61 crore from international audiences. It had a 49-day run in the theatres.

Cocktail 2 – X movie reviews

Based on popular social media reviews, fans can’t help but compare the one that came before. “No matter how hard Kriti Sanon tries, Veronica wasn’t a role; it was Deepika Padukone’s territory. You can remake Cocktail, but you can’t recreate the magic,” wrote a user on X, echoing the same.

However, some audiences can’t get over Kriti Sanon’s sultry new avatar. A user praised all her scenes, and added how she levels up her character ‘Ally’ with every scene. “Stunning Sicily visuals & cinematography make it a visual treat…Second half drags with weak pacing & flat portions for some time,” added another user, listing their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter). They added that the “dialogues and characters are too elitist for mass connect,” while they are largely targeted towards Gen Z.

“Shahid Kapoor playing a character that feels like what the Jab We Met protagonist might have become 10 years later,” felt another user on X, while praising the movie’s songs and ‘feel-good vibes’.